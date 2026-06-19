James Joyce and Muhammad Al-Mer: Translating Cities into Characters

James Joyce and Muhammad Al-Mer are described as 'Dublin' and 'Dubai' writers, respectively. They are not just associated with their respective cities but have the ability to transform the place into a living, breathing character with its own history, rhythm, and transformations. James Joyce believes that small cities like Dublin hold the essence of the entire world, stating, 'If you can reach the heart of Dublin, you can reach the heart of all cities in the world.' Therefore, Dublin is not just a backdrop for his works but a central character, with its streets, alleys, pubs, and popular culture playing a crucial role in shaping the fates of the protagonists. On the other hand, Muhammad Al-Mer portrays Dubai as a hidden protagonist, not as a city of skyscrapers and glass facades but as a city of people living under the rapid transformation. In his short stories, especially 'Dubai Tales,' he delves into the lives of locals, immigrants, employees, and students, capturing the social and cultural transformations that have accompanied Dubai's rapid development. Al-Mer's strength lies in his attention to small details: clothing, perfumes, food, and daily habits. Through these details, he weaves a broader picture of society, drawing on oral storytelling traditions and 'One Thousand and One Nights' folklore, while combining the social observer's sensibility with the novelist's talent.

يُوصف جيمس جويس بأنه «كاتب دبلن»، كما يُنظر إلى محمد المر بوصفه «كاتب دبي». وليس المقصود بهذا الوصف مجرد ارتباط كل منهما بمدينة بعينها، بل قدرتهما على تحويل المكان من خلفية للأحداث إلى كائن سردي حي، له ذاكرته وإيقاعه وتحولاته.

آمن جويس بأن المدينة الصغيرة تختزن جوهر العالم كله، وقال: «إذا استطعتُ الوصول إلى قلب دبلن، استطعتُ الوصول إلى قلب جميع مدن العالم». لذلك لم تظهر دبلن في أعماله، لاسيما في «دبلنرز» و«عوليس»، بوصفها مسرحاً للأحداث فحسب، بل باعتبارها الشخصية الأكثر حضوراً. شوارعها وجسورها وحاناتها وأحياؤها الشعبية تشارك في تشكيل مصائر الأبطال، حتى إنه قال إنه أراد أن يقدم صورة دقيقة للمدينة بحيث يمكن إعادة بنائها لو اختفت يوماً من الوجود.

وعلى نحو موازٍ، ينجح محمد المر في جعل دبي بطلاً خفياً لقصصه، غير أن دبي التي يكتبها ليست مدينة الأبراج والواجهات الزجاجية، بل مدينة البشر الذين يعيشون تحت ظلال التحولات المتسارعة. ففي مجموعاته القصصية، لاسيما «حكايات دبي»، يقترب من البيوت والعلاقات العائلية وتفاصيل الحياة اليومية، كاشفاً التوتر الخفي بين إيقاع الحداثة السريع وجذور الحياة الخليجية التقليدية. تميز عالم المر بقدرته على تجاوز الحدود التقليدية للقصة القصيرة.

فقصصه، على قصرها، تبني عالماً سردياً واسعاً، تتجاور فيه الأسواق القديمة مع المراكز التجارية الحديثة، والخور مع الشوارع الجديدة، والذاكرة المحلية مع التنوع السكاني المتزايد. ومن خلال شخصياته المتنوعة من المواطنين والمقيمين والموظفين والطلبة، يرصد التحولات الاجتماعية والثقافية التي رافقت مسيرة التنمية في الإمارات. وتكمن قوة المر في اهتمامه بالتفاصيل الصغيرة: الملابس والعطور والأطعمة والعادات اليومية.

فمن هذه المنمنمات ينسج صورة أوسع للمجتمع، مستلهماً تقاليد الحكي الشفهي وموروث «ألف ليلة وليلة»، بلغة واضحة وسلسة، تجمع بين حس الباحث الاجتماعي وموهبة القصاص. وإذا كانت دبلن قد وجدت صوتها السردي في جويس، فإن دبي وجدت في محمد المر أحد أبرز من وثقوا وجوهها وتفاصيلها اليومية وهي تنتقل، في عقود قليلة، من مدينة بحرية هادئة إلى حاضرة عالمية نابضة بالحياة. مسؤولية ما ينشر في مقالات الرأي تقع على الكاتب وحده ، ولا تتحمل الصحيفة مسؤولية الآراء الواردة فيها





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Dublin James Joyce Dubai Muhammad Al-Mer Short Stories Transformation Social And Cultural Transformations Oral Storytelling Traditions One Thousand And One Nights' Folklore

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