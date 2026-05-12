Italian Legend Ancellotti Names Brazilian Squad for FIFA

The legendary Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has sent the initial Brazilian squad to FIFA, combining European experience and new Brazilian talent. It also includes the return of renowned players and the rise of talented newcomers.

ارسل المدرب الإيطالي المخضرم كارلو أنشيلوتي قائمة أولية للمنتخب البرازيلي إلى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم. وتضمنت القائمة 55 اسماً مزجت بين الخبرة الأوروبية والدماء الجديدة من الدوري البرازيلي، وشهدت عودة أسماء رنانة وتواجد مواهب شابة صاعدة.

قلب الدفاع: ماركينيوس (باريس سان جيرمان)، تياغو سيلفا (بورتو)، غابرييل ماغاليس (آرسنال)، بريمر (يوفنتوس)، ليو بيريرا (فلامنغو)، إيبانيز (الاهلي السعودي)، أليكساندرو (ليل)، فابريسيو برونو (كروزيرو)، بيرالدو (باريس سان جيرمان)، فيتور ريس (جيرونا)، موريلو (نوتينغهام فورست). الظهير الأيسر: أليكس ساندرو (فلامنغو)، دوغلاس سانتوس (زينيت)، لوتشيانو جوبا (باهيا)، كايو هنريك (موناكو)، كايكي (كروزيرو)، كارلوس أوغوستو (إنتر ميلان).

خيارات متنوعة تجمع بين القوة البدنية والمهارة العالية، مع حضور لافت للاعبي الدوري الإنجليزي: كاسيميرو (مانشستر يونايتد)، برونو غيماريش (نيوكاسل)، فابينيو (الاتحاد السعودي)، أندري سانتوس (تشيلسي)، دانيلو (بوتافوغو)، لوكاس باكيتا (فلامنغو)، غابرييل سارا (غلطة سراي)، جواو غوميز (وولفرهامبتون)، أندرياس بيريرا (بالميراس)، جولينتون (نيوكاسل)، غيرسون (كروزيرو)، ماثيوس بيريرا (كروزيرو)، ماثيوس كونيا (مانشستر يونايتد)، لويز هنريك (زينيت)، جواو بيدرو (تشيلسي)، ريان (بورنموث)، أنتوني (ريال بيتيس)، إيغور تياغو (برينتفورد)، إيغور جيسوس (نوتينغهام فورست)، كايو خورخي (كروزيرو). وسيتم تقليص هذه قائمة منتخب البرازيل لاحقاً لتشمل الأسماء النهائية التي ستخوض غمار كأس العالم 2026 تحت قيادة المستر أنشيلوتي





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Soccer Football Brazilian International Soccer Italian Carlo Ancelotti FIFA Squad Experienced New Talent Returning Players

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