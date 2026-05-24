Israeli source says Netanyahu told Trump that Israel will have full power to act against threats in Lebanon after report of US-Iran talks

A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Israel would exercise complete freedom in dealing with threats in Lebanon, in the wake of news of a close US-Iran deal. The source emphasized the importance of maintaining the same principle for all other threats. The US President confirmed, reiterating his support for the principle and emphasizing the need to reject any agreement without the necessary conditions being met, including the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program and the removal of all enriched uranium on its soil.

قال مصدر إسرائيلي إن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب خلال اتصال هاتفي بأن إسرائيل ستظل لها مطلق الحرية في التصدي للتهديدات في لبنان، وذلك في أعقاب أنباء عن قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وإيران.

وتزايدت التوقعات بأن انفراجة قد تكون وشيكة في الحرب المستمرة منذ ثلاثة أشهر بعد أن قال ترامب إن اتفاقا يتبلور برعاية باكستان سيعيد فتح مضيق هرمز. وقال المصدر السياسي الإسرائيلي لرويترز اليوم الأحد، طالبا عدم الكشف عن هويته في الاتصال الذي جرى الليلة الماضية مع الرئيس ترامب، شدد رئيس الوزراء على أن إسرائيل ستكون لها حرية التصرف ضد التهديدات في جميع المجالات بما في ذلك لبنان، وأكد الرئيس ترامب هذا المبدأ وعبر عن تأييده له.

وقال ترامب إنه سيتمسك بموقفه في المفاوضات بشأن مطلبه الثابت بتفكيك البرنامج النووي لإيران والتخلص من كل اليورانيوم المخصب على أراضيها... وأنه لن يوقع اتفاقا نهائيا دون تلبية هذه الشرو





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