Israeli Espionage on Trump Administration Raises Alarm in US Military

The US military has raised the alert level for Israeli espionage to 'critical', indicating a significant trust crisis in one of the world's most complex intelligence relationships. The concern extends beyond routine intelligence sharing between allies, to include aggressive Israeli attempts to gather sensitive information about the US administration's Iran policy and future plans in the Middle East. The report highlights the deep and reciprocal nature of the intelligence relationship between the US and Israel, while also acknowledging the potential for mistrust and espionage in the face of differing interests and objectives.

رفع وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية مستوى التحذير من أنشطة التجسس الإسرائيلية إلى درجة «حرجة»، مؤشر على أزمة ثقة بواحدة من أكثر العلاقات الاستخباراتية تعقيداً في العالم.

وبحسب ما نقلته شبكة «إن بي سي» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين حاليين وسابقين، فإن القلق داخل «البنتاغون» لا يتعلق فقط بعمليات جمع معلومات اعتيادية بين حلفاء، بل بمحاولات إسرائيلية عدوانية لمعرفة ما يدور داخل إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشأن الحرب مع إيران والتوجهات المستقبلية في الشرق الأوسط. التقرير الأمريكي أشار إلى أن وكالة استخبارات الدفاع التابعة للبنتاغون أعدّت تقييماً من سبع صفحات خلص إلى أن قدرات إسرائيل في التجسس البشري والتقني وصلت إلى مستوى «حرج»، وأن واشنطن بدأت بالفعل اتخاذ إجراءات احترازية إضافية عند تعامل مسؤوليها مع الجانب الإسرائيلي، بما في ذلك استخدام هواتف وأجهزة مؤقتة أثناء الزيارات الرسمية.

ورغم النفي الإسرائيلي الرسمي، فإن خلفية العلاقات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية تجعل مثل هذه الاتهامات قابلة للتصديق داخل المؤسسة الأمنية الأمريكية نفسها. فالتاريخ بين البلدين مليء بحوادث تجسس تركت اثاراً عميقة رغم التحالف الاستراتيجي الوثيق، ولعل أبرزها قضية جوناثان بولارد، التي لا تزال حتى اليوم تُعدّ أخطر فضيحة تجسس إسرائيلية داخل الولايات المتحدة. في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي، كان بولارد يعمل محللاً استخباراتياً في البحرية الأمريكية، قبل أن يُعتقل عام 1985 بتهمة تسريب كميات ضخمة من الوثائق السرية لإسرائيل.

التحقيقات الأمريكية تحدثت آنذاك عن «حقائب ممتلئة بالوثائق فائقة السرية» جرى نقلها إلى الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية، وشملت معلومات عن القدرات العسكرية العربية، ووسائل المراقبة الأمريكية، وحتى تقارير تتعلق بالاتحاد السوفييتي. وقد حُكم على بولارد بالسجن المؤبد، وأمضى نحو 30 عاماً في السجن قبل الإفراج المشروط عنه عام 2015، ثم السماح له بالهجرة إلى إسرائيل لاحقاً.

أهمية قضية بولارد لم تكن فقط في حجم المعلومات المسرّبة، بل في الصدمة التي أحدثتها داخل أجهزة الأمن الأمريكية، لأن إسرائيل كانت تُعامل باعتبارها حليفاً استثنائياً، لا يُفترض أن يدير عمليات تجسس واسعة ضد واشنطن. ومنذ ذلك الوقت، بقيت داخل المؤسسات الأمنية الأمريكية قناعة راسخة بأن إسرائيل، رغم التحالف السياسي والعسكري، لا تتردد في تشغيل أدواتها الاستخباراتية داخل الولايات المتحدة إذا تعارضت المصالح أو احتاجت إلى معلومات حساسة. ولم تتوقف الاتهامات بعد بولارد.

ففي عام 2004 ظهرت قضية مسؤول البنتاغون السابق لورنس فرانكلين، الذي اتُّهم بتمرير معلومات سرية تتعلق بإيران إلى جماعات ضغط ومسؤولين مرتبطين بإسرائيل. كما أثارت تقارير أمريكية لاحقاً جدلاً واسعاً حول زرع أجهزة تنصت إسرائيلية قرب البيت الأبيض خلال ولاية ترامب الأولى، وهي اتهامات نفتها تل أبيب أيضاً، لكنها عززت الشكوك داخل الأجهزة الأمريكية. المفارقة أن العلاقة الاستخباراتية بين البلدين تُعد في الوقت نفسه من الأكثر عمقاً وتبادلاً للمعلومات في العالم.

فالولايات المتحدة تعتمد على إسرائيل في ملفات الشرق الأوسط، وبخاصة إيران وسوريا ولبنان، بينما تعتمد إسرائيل بشكل هائل على الدعم التقني والاستخباراتي الأمريكي. غير أن هذا التعاون لم يمنع تاريخياً من وجود منطقة رمادية تمارس فيها كل جهة عمليات مراقبة على الأخرى. الجديد في التقرير الحالي ليس مجرد الحديث عن التجسس، بل توقيته السياسي.

فالتسريبات جاءت وسط تباينات متزايدة بين إدارة ترامب وحكومة بنيامين نتنياهو بشأن الحرب مع إيران والتصعيد في لبنان، ما يوحي بأن واشنطن تخشى أن تحاول تل أبيب التأثير على القرار الأمريكي أو استباقه عبر جمع معلومات دقيقة عن النقاشات الداخلية في البيت الأبيض والبنتاغون. وبهذا المعنى، فإن قصة «التجسس الإسرائيلي على إدارة ترامب» ليست مجرد خبر أمني عابر، بل امتداد لسلسلة طويلة من التوترات الصامتة داخل التحالف الأمريكي ـ الإسرائيلي، حيث يتحول الحليف أحياناً إلى هدف مراقبة، وتصبح الثقة الاستراتيجية محكومة دائماً بسؤال قديم داخل واشنطن: إلى أي مدى يمكن الوثوق بإسرائيل عندما تتعارض المصالح؟





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