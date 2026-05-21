Israel's High-Tech Manhunt Tracks Alleged 7 October Terror Plotters

An Israeli security operation turned into a transnational hunt for top Hamas figures and their network, leading to the death of one of the most notorious commanders, a prominent figurehead for the revolutionary wing of Hamas, and the revelation of new dimensions of the campaign initiated after the rocket barrage that killed 1,200 Palestinians, sparked a Gaza war, and sparked a diplomatic row between Israeli and Palestinian officials and public figures.

كشفت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال تفاصيل حملة إسرائيلية عالية التقنية أُنشئت بعد هجوم 7 أكتوبر 2023 بهدف قتل أو اعتقال كل فرد خطط لهجوم أو شارك فيه، من قادة 'حماس' الكبار إلى العناصر الميدانيين الذين وثّقوا أفعالهم بهواتفهم وكاميراتهم.

وتعتمد الحملة، التي تحمل اسم 'نيلي' وهي اختصار لعبارة 'إسرائيل الأبدية لا تخون العهد', على تحليل مقاطع الفيديو، وبرامج التعرف إلى الوجوه، وبيانات الهواتف، والمكالمات المعترضة، واستجواب معتقلين من غزة، لبناء قائمة تضم آلاف الأسماء، شُتب منها مئات حتى الآن بعد مقتلهم عبر غارات وعمليات استهداف. ويعرض التقرير كيف تحولت ذاكرة 7 أكتوبر إلى مشروع أمني طويل الأمد، لا يكتفي بملاحقة كبار القادة مثل صالح العاروري وإسماعيل هنية وعز الدين الح Haddad، بل يمتد إلى كل من ظهر في مقطع، أو شارك في خطف، أو عبر الحدود ذلك اليوم، في حملة تمزج بين التكنولوجيا والاستخبارات والثأر





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