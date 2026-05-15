Israel Strikes Gaza Leader Amid Rewards for Information

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israeli military targeted, in Gaza City, Ezzedin Hada, a Hamas military wing leader and one of the planners of the October 7th attack. Hada is the first wanted leader in Gaza since 2023, with a reward of $750,000 for information leading to his capture. He has been involved in planning and executing military operations and attacks against Israel, and was also active in organizing the 'Mujahideen' unit within the Hamas military wing, which was responsible for tracking and eliminating those suspected of collaborating with Israel.

استهداف إسرائيل لعزالدين الحداد قائد القسام بغزة؛ مطلوب أول منذ 2023 بمكافأة 750 ألف$؛ شارك بتخطيط 7 أكتوبر ونجا من اغتيالات عدة أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهدف في مدينة غزة، عزالدين الحداد، قائد الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس وأحد المخططين لهجوم السابع من أكتوبر.

وقال إن الحداد كان آخر قيادي لحماس داخل قطاع غزة لم تتم تصفيته، حيث يعد المطلوب الأول لدى إسرائيل، بعد اغتيال القيادات البارزة في حماس أمثال إسماعيل هنية ويحيى السنوار ومحمد الضيف ومروان عيسى. عزالدين الحداد، الذي ولد في بداية سبعينيات القرن العشرين، ويُوصف في أوساط أجهزة الامن الإسرائيلية، بـ«شبح القسام» نظراً لقدرته على التخفي ونجاته المتكررة من محاولات الاغتيال.

انضم إلى حركة حماس منذ إنشائها في عام 1987، وبدأ جنديا في المشاة بلواء غزة قبل أن يصبح قائد فصيل، ثم قائد كتيبة، إلى أن أصبح قائد اللواء نفسه. شارك في تخطيط وتنفيذ عدد من العمليات العسكرية والهجمات ضد إسرائيل، وكان له دور فعال في تنظيم جهاز «المجد» داخل القسام، وهو وحدة كانت مسؤولة عن تعقب وتصفية المتهمين بالعمالة لصالح إسرائيل.

عرض الحداد لعدة محاولات اغتيال إسرائيلية، إذ قصف الجيش الإسرائيلي منزله أكثر من مرة في حروب سابقة، كانت أولاها في حي الشجاعية عام 2009، ثم حاول اغتياله في عامي 2012 و2021. أواخر 2023 داهمت قوات إسرائيلية منزله في حي التفاح، وقالت إنها عثرت على وثائق وصور تؤكد علاقاته بقادة ميدانيين آخرين. في فبراير/شباط 2024، تعرض منزله في تل الهوى للقصف لكنه نجا، وفي مارس/آذار من العام نفسه تم استهداف منزله مرة أخرى.

وبحسب تقارير استخباراتية إسرائيلية، فإنه قبل ساعات من هجوم 7 أكتوبر، استدعى الحداد سراً القادة التابعين له وسلّمهم ورقة طُبع عليها شعار كتائب القسام، كُتب عليها: «وافقت قيادة الألوية على إطلاق العملية العسكرية الكبرى، طوفان الأقصى.. قاتلوا ببسالة». وطالب القادة خلال الاجتماع بضرورة أسر عدد كبير من الجنود الإسرائيليين في الساعات الأولى للعملية، وبث مشاهد اقتحام المستوطنات والمواقع العسكرية مباشرة، والسيطرة على المواقع الاستيطانية





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Israel Hamas Ezzedin Hada Military Operations Rewards For Information Capture

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