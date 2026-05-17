Israel, US raise military readiness in anticipation of strikes on Iran

The Israeli news channel Kan reported, citing a high-ranking Israeli official, that Tel Aviv and Washington are increasing their military preparedness in anticipation of potential strikes on Iran. The official, in a report on the channel's website, stated that if President Donald Trump were to authorize the resumption of attacks against Iran, these strikes would be carried out jointly by the armies of both countries. Israel primarily aims to target the national infrastructure of Iran's energy sector.

إسرائيل تل أبيب وواشنطن ترفعان مستوى تأهبهما العسكري تحسباً لاحتمالية توجيه ضربات في إيران. في حال سمح الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب باستئناف الهجمات ضد طهران، فإن هذه الضربات ستُنفذ بشكل مشترك بين جيشي البلدين.

إسرائيل معنية بشكل أساسي باستهداف البنية التحتية الوطنية للطاقة في إيران. أجرى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مباحثات هاتفية مع الرئيس ترامب استمرت لأكثر من نصف ساعة، تركزت بشكل كبير حول إمكانية استئناف العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران. تدفع بعض الأوساط الإسرائيلية نحو ضرب البنية التحتية الإيرانية إيماناً منها بأن هذا التصعيد سيجبر طهران على تليين موقفها في مسار المفاوضات. إلا أن أطرافاً مهنية أخرى تبدي شكوكها تجاه هذه المقاربة، معتقدة أن إيران لن تتنازل عن قضاياها الجوهرية في هذه المرحلة.

نقلت القناة عن مصادر أمنية إسرائيلية تقييماتها بأن "مجتبى خامنئي" يقود الجناح المتشدد داخل القيادة الإيرانية، ويعارض بشدة تقديم أي تنازلات في المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة. في سياق متصل، تناول التقرير رد فعل الرئيس ترامب الرافض للمقترح الإيراني الأخير الذي نُشر في صحيفة "طهران تايمز". وقد علق ترامب على المقترح بأسلوب حازم قائلاً: "لقد اطلعت على مقترح إيران الأخير. عندما لا تعجبني الجملة الأولى منه، فإنني ببساطة ألقي به كله في سلة المهملات".

وأضاف مشدداً: "إذا لم يوافقوا على التوقف عن مسارهم النووي، فلن أكمل قراءة الباقي". ورغم هذا الموقف المتشدد، أبقى الرئيس الأميركي الباب موارباً أمام الدبلوماسية، حيث وضع أفقاً للمفاوضات قائلاً: "الموافقة على وقف تخصيب اليورانيوم لمدة 20 عاماً أمر جيد، ولكن عليهم أن يلتزموا بذلك حقاً.. سنقوم بانتزاع الغبار النووي منهم"





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel US Military Readiness Strikes On Iran Joint Operations Energy Sector Nuclear Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tides of Hanta Virus Pandemic Ripple Across the GlobeThe Hanta virus pandemic continues to spread its tentacles worldwide, with stricter travel restrictions and health measures being implemented in various countries. In Australia, six passengers who had tested negative before boarding the ship were quarantined for three weeks at a military base, one of the most stringent quarantine facilities in the world. Taiwan has imposed a quarantine on a New Zealand passenger, while a US citizen has been quarantined in British Virgin Islands. The European Union is strengthening its health information exchange and coordination mechanism to prevent any potential spread. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for Hanta virus, and the World Health Organization recommends monitoring contacts and implementing strict quarantine measures for up to 42 days.

Read more »

University in the USA preserves genuine cow burial site, honoring dairy animal's historical milk production recordA long-standing mystery in the USA, a university college preserves a genuine burial site of a cow in its campus, a leading dairy animal's historic contribution to milk production in the US, causing visitors and students to be astonished.

Read more »

Lebanese Civil Strife Intensifies as Middle East Trims Truce in JulyThe intensification of the Lebanese civil strife is escalating with the reluctance of President Michael Aoun's Future Movement to bow to Israel's demands, while the Israeli government strengthens its position in the south of the country for military purposes, despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Read more »

نتنياهو يجتمع لتصعيد الملف الإيراني، الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل يحثان على المواجهة وسط تقارير عن خطط عسكريةTensions rise as reports suggest preparations for military options on both sides. Issued on 2023-03-05 06:00:00Z.

Read more »

Former Barclays CEO praises UAE's handling of geopolitical repercussions, Dubai-based Atlas AI Labs launches stablecoin, potential AI-driven market, British loss of stock market dominance, USDC upcoming legislationBob Diamond, the former Barclays CEO, praised the UAE's role in managing the geopolitical repercussions and said it strengthened the country's global position. Atlas AI Labs, a Dubai-based firm, received the regulatory nod from Dubai's asset management regulator to launch its digital asset, while Larry Fink, BlackRock's CEO, predicted the emergence of an AI-driven power-of-compute market. The article also discusses the potential for the US to become dominant in the stablecoin market and legislation in the US.

Read more »

Russia-Ukraine Tensions Flare Amid Drone Strikes, FatalitiesIncreased tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated following a surge of indiscriminate drone attacks in Russia. Russian authorities confirmed four fatalities, including three near Moscow, in a significant number of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia. The Russia Ministry of Defense reported downing 81 drones amid the nighttime Kiev attack on Russia's capital.

Read more »