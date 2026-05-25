Israel's Netanyahu Fears US-Iran Deal Could Impact His Influence on Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed concerns that Israel's influence on US President Donald Trump's decision-making regarding Iran could be limited during ongoing negotiations on a deal to end the war that erupted three months ago. The US and Iran have both expressed skepticism about the prospects of a comprehensive agreement, and there remain unresolved differences between the two regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions and Tehran's demands for the lifting of sanctions, as well as Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

قال مصدران إن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أبلغ مقربين منه في أحاديث خاصة بأن إسرائيل لا تتمتع بقدرة تذكر على التأثير على قرارات الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بشأن إيران في الوقت الذي يتفاوض فيه ترامب على اتفاق ينهي الحرب التي اندلعت قبل نحو ثلاثة أشهر.

وجاءت تعليقات نتنياهو، التي نقلها لرويترز مسؤولان إسرائيليان مطلعان، في وقت يتم فيه استبعاد إسرائيل إلى حد كبير من المحادثات الرامية إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مبدئي لوقف الحرب التي اندلعت شرارتها بقصف أميركي إسرائيلي مشترك. وقللت كل من الولايات المتحدة وإيران من آمال إنجاز اتفاق وشيك، ولا تزال هناك خلافات قائمة بينهما حول طموحات إيران النووية ومطالب طهران برفع العقوبات إلى جانب حرب إسرائيل ضد جماعة حزب الله في لبنان.

ويطالب نتنياهو بالاحتفاظ بإمكانية مواصلة العمليات ضد ما تعتبرها إسرائيل تهديدات على جميع الجبهات، بما في ذلك لبنان، وهو شرط ربما يعرقل التوصل إلى اتفاق إذا أصرت إيران على وقف كامل للعمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في جنوب لبنان. وقال أحد المسؤولين الإسرائيليين، المشاركين في الأحاديث الخاصة مع نتنياهو، إن رئيس الوزراء عن مخاوفه بشأن مذكرة التفاهم التي يجري التفاوض عليها حاليا. وتجري الولايات المتحدة و إيران محادثات غير مباشرة بوساطة باكستانية.

وذكرت مصادر إيرانية لرويترز أنه يمكن في المراحل التالية التوصل إلى صيغ قابلة للتطبيق لحل الخلاف حول مخزونها من اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب، بما في ذلك تقليص تخصيب المادة تحت إشراف الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية التابعة للأمم المتحدة. وقال المسؤول الإسرائيلي إنه على الرغم من أن الاتفاق لا يعالج على الفور شواغل إسرائيل بشأن برنامج إيران النووي ومخزوناتها، فإن نتنياهو يدرك أن إسرائيل ليس لديها أي وسيلة للتأثير على الرئيس ترامب في الوقت الراهن.

وتحدث ترامب ونتنياهو عبر الهاتف ثلاث مرات على الأقل خلال الأسبوع الماضي، وهي فترة كان المسؤولون الإسرائيليون يقولون خلالها إن إسرائيل تستعد للعودة إلى شن غارات جوية مشتركة مع الولايات المتحدة تستهدف البنية التحتية للطاقة في إيران. وبعد أول محادثة من المحادثات الثلاث، والتي جرت ليلة الثلاثاء، سأل الصحفيون ترامب عما قاله لنتنياهو. وأجاب ترامب إنه شخص رائع للغاية، وسيفعل كل ما أريده أن يفعله





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