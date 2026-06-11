Israeli Government Approves Plan to Build 61 New Settlements in the West Bank, Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Racist Cleansing in the West Bank

The Israeli government is set to approve a plan to fund the construction of 61 new settlements in the West Bank, while Amnesty International accuses Israel of a racist cleansing campaign in the region.

ذكر مراسل موقع أكسيوس باراك على منصة 'إكس' أن مجلس الوزراء الإسرائيلي من المقرر أن يوافق اليوم الخميس على خطة لتمويل إنشاء 61 مستوطنة جديدة بحكم الأمر الواقع في الضفة الغربية المحتلة.

إلى ذلك، اتهمت منظمة العفو الدولية إسرائيل، الأربعاء، بتنفيذ حملة 'تطهير عرقي' ضد التجمعات البدوية في الضفة الغربية، معتبرة أنها تهدف إلى تسريع ضمّ الأراضي الفلسطينية. وجاء في تقرير للمنظمة: 'تسرّع السلطات الإسرائيلية عملية الضمّ من خلال حملة تطهير عرقي تقودها الدولة وتستهدف التجمّعات البدوية والرعوية الفلسطينية' في الضفة الغربية التي تحتلها إسرائيل منذ عام 1967.

وركّز التقرير الذي يحمل عنوان: 'محو لكل ما هو فلسطيني: التطهير العرقي الذي تمارسه إسرائيل ضد التجمعات البدوية والرعوية في الضفة الغربية', على هذه التجمعات الريفية التي تتعرّض لعنف من المستوطنين وعمليات تهجير زادت بشكل مضطرد منذ اندلاع الحرب في غزة في عام 2023. وأظهرت أبحاث أجرتها منظمة العفو (أمنستي) التي تتّخذ من لندن مقرّاً، أن 27 تجمّعاً بدوياً ورعوياً تضمّ مئات الفلسطينيين، تعرّضت للتهجير القسري خلال الفترة بين عامي 2023 و2025، أو كانت مهدّدة بخطر التهجير في المنطقة المصنّفة (ج) والتي تشكّل 60 في المئة من مساحة الضفة الغربية وتخضع للسيطرة الإسرائيلية بموجب اتفاقات أوسلو الموقعة في التسعينات.

وجاء في التقرير أن الحكومة 'سرّعت وتيرة التوسّع الاستيطاني والاستيلاء على الأراضي، وزادت دعمها المالي واللوجستي للمستوطنات، وأمدّت المستوطنين بالأسلحة... ما هيَّأ عوامل التمكين لحملة وحشية تدعمها الدولة رسمياً من عنف المستوطنين والتهجير القسري للفلسطينيين من المنطقة (ج). وأثار عنف المستوطنين ومواقف مسؤولين إسرائيليين، خصوصاً المنتمين إلى اليمين المتطرف، انتقادات دولية، حتى من دول غربية كانت مواقفها عادة قريبة من مواقف تل أبيب. واشنطن تجدد التزامها بالدفاع عن اليابان بـ'النووي'





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Israeli Government West Bank Settlements Amnesty International Racist Cleansing

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