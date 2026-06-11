Increased Shipping Costs and Supply Chain Disruptions in the Wake of the Iran-US Tensions

The escalating tensions between the US and Iran have led to a surge in shipping costs and supply chain disruptions, threatening inflation and exacerbating the pressure on supply chains. The conflict has resulted in a significant increase in shipping costs, particularly for shipments from Asia to the US, due to factors such as rising fuel prices, increased demand, and emergency tariffs. The situation poses a challenge for the administration of US President Donald Trump, which initiated the war on Iran. The war has also led to a decline in global oil supplies and emergency stockpiles, with experts predicting that it may take up to a year for fuel supplies to return to normal levels, even if a quick agreement is reached with Iran.

سفينة الحاويات كوسكو هونغ كونغ بطول 280 متراً تدخل ميناء ملبورن، أكبر ميناء للحاويات في أستراليا. وتضاعفت تكاليف شحن الحاويات آسيا-أمريكا بفعل حرب إيران وارتفاع وقود السفن ورسوم طارئة، ما يهدد التضخم ويزيد ضغط سلاسل الإمداد.

زادت تكلفة شحن حاوية بضائع من آسيا إلى الولايات المتحدة إلى المثلين منذ اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، مدفوعة بصعود أسعار الوقود وزيادة الطلب من المستوردين الذين يخشون من مواصلة التكاليف في الارتفاع مع استمرار الصراع. وقال بيتر ساند كبير المحللين في منصة تسعير الشحن زينيتا «إذا كنت ‌تريد أن تعرف مدى خطورة أزمة الطاقة، فانظر إلى شحن الحاويات بدلا من أسواق النفط، لأن المخاطر تنعكس بشكل أوضح ​بكثير في أسعار الشحن المتصاعدة».

ويهدد هذا الوضع بتغذية معدلات التضخم المرتفعة بالفعل في الولايات المتحدة، ويعكس تحديا كبيرا لإدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ‌ترامب التي شنت الحرب على إيران. وقال وزير ‌الطاقة الأمريكي كريس رايت يوم الجمعة إن خفض أسعار الوقود سيتطلب في النهاية التوصل إلى حل مع إيران لزيادة تدفق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز.

ووفقا للمؤشر دروري العالمي للحاويات الأسبوعي، بلغ أحدث سعر للشحن في المعاملات الفورية خارج العقد لنقل حاوية 40 قدما من شنغهاي إلى لوس انجلوس 4565 دولارا ‌يوم الخميس بينما بلغ سعر الشحن من شنغهاي إلى نيويورك 5505 دولارات. وارتفعت أسعار المعاملات الفورية للشحن من آسيا إلى الولايات المتحدة، التي أوردتها كل من زينيتا ودروري، بنسبة تقارب 100 بالمئة عن مستوياتها في نهاية فبراير شباط، لكنها لا تزال أقل كثيرا من الذروة التي بلغت 16 ألف دولار في بداية جائحة كوفيد-19 التي نجم عنها موجة شراء من المستهلكين الملتزمين بالبقاء في منازلهم.

تستمر الأعمال القتالية الناجمة عن الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران منذ أكثر من 100 يوم دون أن تلوح نهاية قريبة في الأفق، مما أفضى لضغوط بالغة على تدفق النفط عبر مضيق هرمز الذي كان يمر منه عادة نحو 20 بالمئة من الإمدادات العالمية قبل الحرب. ونتيجة لذلك تتناقص مخزونات النفط العالمية واحتياطيات الطوارئ بوتيرة سريعة.

ويحذر محللو شؤون الوقود وخبراء الشؤون البحرية من أن عودة إمدادات ‌وقود السفن إلى مستوياتها الطبيعية قد تستغرق نحو عام كامل حتى لو تمكن ترامب من إبرام اتفاق مع إيران سريعا. ورغم عدم وجود نقص كبير حاليا في وقود السفن، تتناقص الإمدادات ويتم توجيهها إلى مناطق أقل تأثرا بالحرب مع إيران.

وأظهرت بيانات من شركة شيب آند بانكر العالمية المتخصصة في نشر أسعار وقود السفن أن هذه الاضطرابات أسهمت، إلى جانب بعض عمليات الشراء المسبق من قبل شركات الشحن، في ارتفاع تكلفة وقود السفن منخفض الكبريت الثلاثاء 55 بالمئة، مقارنة مع الوضع قبل اندلاع الحرب مباشرة، لتصل إلى 845 دولارا في 20 مركزا رئيسيا للتزود بالوقود. وتباينت الأسعار بشكل كبير.

وقد بلغت 1211 ‌دولارا في الفجيرة، وهي نقطة رئيسة للتزود بوقود السفن في الإمارات، و770.50 دولار في المركز الرئيسي في سنغافورة، و676 دولارا في المركز الأوروبي في روتردام، و918 دولارا في لوس انجلوس، موطن أكثر موانئ الحاويات ازدحاما في الولايات المتحدة. ويمكن أن يمثل وقود السفن ما يصل إلى 60 بالمئة من تكلفة رحلة سفينة الحاويات، لذا فإنه حتى التقلبات الصغيرة في التكلفة يمكن أن تدفع أسعار الشحن بسرعة إلى ما فوق ما يبرره الطلب الأساسي.

وقال جيزيل ويدرشفين، مؤسسة شركة بلو ووتر ستراتيجي الاستشارية في مجال النقل البحري والطاقة «إذا ظل مضيق هرمز مغلقا أو قابلا للاستخدام جزئيا فقط حتى النصف الثاني من 2026، فمن المتوقع حدوث نقص، ليس بالضرورة في كل مكان، ولكن في الأنواع والمواقع الرئيسية». وقدرت شركة سي-إنتلجنس ماريتيم أناليسيس أن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط قد أضاف بالفعل 5.5 مليار دولار إلى نفقات وقود السفن منذ أواخر فبراير شباط، إذ أن شركة نقل الحاويات هاباج-لويد وحدها تنفق ما يصل إلى 50 مليون دولار إضافية كل أسبوع للحفاظ على حركة السفن.

وقامت شركات النقل، التي تشمل أيضا إم. إس. سي وميرسك و(سي. إم.

إيه سي. جي. إم. ) بتحويل جزء من هذه التكلفة إلى العملاء من خلال فرض رسوم إضافية طارئة على الوقود على الشحنات الفورية.

وفي أول يوليو تموز، سيقوم العديد من مشغلي السفن بإدراج هذه التكاليف في العقود السنوية لعملائهم. ويتسابق المستوردون مرة أخرى مع الزمن لتجنب ارتفاع التكاليف





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Shipping Costs Supply Chain Disruptions Iran-US Tensions Inflation Supply Chain Pressure President Donald Trump War On Iran Global Oil Supplies Emergency Stockpiles Shipping Costs Surge Fuel Prices Rise Increased Demand Emergency Tariffs Supply Chain Challenge President Donald Trump Administration War On Iran Administration Global Oil Supply Decline Emergency Stockpiles Decline Supply Chain Pressure Increase

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