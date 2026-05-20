Investments of Over 40 Billion Dirhams in UAE Fiber Networks Boost Coverage to 99.5% and Lead Globally

The cumulative investments of the two major telecom companies in the UAE, Etisalat (e&) and du, have exceeded 40 billion dirhams in developing fiber-optic and fixed-line communication infrastructure over the past two decades. According to data from the annual reports of the companies and analyses by the European Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Council, this substantial investment reflects the UAE's strategic shift towards a technologically advanced digital economy, making it a global leader in fiber-optic home penetration (Fiber to the Home – FTTH). Fiber optics, which transmit data through ultra-fine glass or plastic fibers, offer high-speed internet, large data transfer capacity, and higher stability and reliability compared to traditional copper cables, enabling advanced internet services and advanced digital applications such as high-definition streaming and smart cities.

استثمارات تفوق 40 مليار درهم في شبكات الألياف بالإمارات رفعت التغطية إلى 99.5% لتتصدر عالمياً وتدعم الاقتصاد الرقمي والتحول الذكيتجاوزت الاستثمارات التراكمية التي ضختها شركتا الاتصالات الرئيسيتان في دولة الإمارات، شركة إي آند (e&) وشركة دو للاتصالات المتكاملة، أكثر من 40 مليار درهم في تطوير شبكات الألياف الضوئية والبنية التحتية للاتصالات الثابتة خلال العقدين الماضيين؛ استناداً إلى بيانات التقارير السنوية للشركتين، وتحليلات قطاع الاتصالات الصادرة عن مجلس الألياف الضوئية إلى المنازل في أوروبا (FTTH Council Europe).

ويعكس هذا الحجم من الاستثمارات مسار التحول الاستراتيجي لدولة الإمارات نحو اقتصاد رقمي متقدم يعتمد على بنية تحتية فائقة السرعة، جعلتها في مقدمة الدول عالمياً في انتشار تقنية الألياف الضوئية إلى المنازل (Fiber to the Home – FTTH). وتعرف الألياف الضوئية بكونها تقنية لنقل البيانات عبر خيوط دقيقة جداً من الزجاج أو البلاستيك النقي؛ حيث تنتقل المعلومات على شكل نبضات ضوئية بدلاً من الإشارات الكهربائية.

وتتميز هذه التقنية بسرعات إنترنت عالية جداً وقدرة كبيرة على نقل البيانات مع استقرار وموثوقية أعلى من الكابلات المعدنية التقليدية، ما يجعلها الأساس في خدمات الإنترنت الحديثة والتطبيقات الرقمية المتقدمة مثل البث عالي الجودة والمدن الذكية





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UAE Economy Investment Fiber Optics Fixed-Line Communication Infrastructure Digital Economy Smart Cities Advanced Internet Services Advanced Digital Applications

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