International Atomic Energy Agency Monitoring Situation in Abu Dhabi Nuclear Power Plant, Emphasizing Readiness to Provide Assistance

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), under the auspices of the United Nations, is closely monitoring the situation at the Abu Dhabi Nuclear Power Plant, maintaining regular communication with the relevant Emirati authorities. The agency has expressed its full readiness to provide assistance in case of need. In a statement made by IAEA spokesperson Farhan Hak, it was emphasized that the IAEA's chief, Antonio Guterres, is deeply concerned about the reports received by the United Nations, which indicate the occurrence of drone attacks that set fire to a generator in the vicinity of the Abu Dhabi Nuclear Power Plant. Hak emphasized that any attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable and must be strongly condemned as a flagrant violation of international law. He also emphasized the need to refrain from any further attacks on civilian infrastructure, including nuclear power plants.

المصدر:تتابع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية التابعة للأمم المتحدة عن كثب الوضع في محطة براكة للطاقة النووية في أبوظبي، عبر التواصل الدائم مع الجهات الإماراتية المختصة، مبدية استعدادها الكامل لتقديم المساعدة عند الحاجة.

جاء ذلك في تصريحات أدلى بها فرحان حق، نائب المتحدث الرسمي باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، مساء اليوم، حيث جدد قلق الأمين العام البالغ إزاء التقارير الواردة للأمم المتحدة، والتي أشارت إلى وقوع هجمات بطائرات مسيرة أشعلت النار أمس في مولد كهربائي داخل محيط محطة براكة. واعتبر حق أن أي هجمات على المنشآت النووية تعد غير مقبولة بتاتا، مشددا على ضرورة إدانتها بوصفها انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي، وأكد أنه يجب عدم شن أي هجمات أخرى بالقرب من البنية التحتية المدنية، بما في ذلك محطات الطاقة النووية.

ونوه نائب المتحدث الرسمي إلى التحذيرات المتكررة التي أطلقها الأمين العام إزاء أي تصعيد إضافي للنزاع في الشرق الأوسط، معتبرا أن التقارير حول الهجوم على محيط محطة براكة تعد بمثابة سبب إضافي يتعين أن يدفع جميع الأطراف لوقف القتال بشكل كامل. وحذر حق، رداً على سؤال بشأن الموقف الإيراني المتعنت إزاء مضيق هرمز، من أن هذا التطور قد تسبب بمشكلة ضخمة للعالم، موضحاً أنه سيؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى نقص الوقود والأسمدة، مما يخلق أزمات مختلفة تشمل ارتفاع معدلات التضخم، وانخفاض النمو، وأزمة غذاء في المستقبل، وهو ما سيؤثر بشكل خاص على الدول النامية والأقل قدرة على تحمل هذه النتائج.

وجدد في هذا السياق موقف الأمين العام المشدد على ضرورة استعادة حرية الملاحة الأساسية في المنطقة، وفقا لما ينص عليه قانون البحار والقوانين الدولية الأخرى ذات الصلة. وعبر نائب المتحدث الرسمي، رداً على سؤال آخر بشأن إعلان إيران إنشاء هيئة جديدة تدعى "سلطة مضيق الخليج العربي" لتنظيم المرور عبر مضيق هرمز، عن رفض الأمم المتحدة القاطع لأي جهة تهدف إلى تقييد حرية الملاحة سواء في أعالي البحار أو في مضيق هرمز.

وفي ما يخص الاقتراح الذي طرحته إيران مؤخراً بنقل اليورانيوم المخصب إلى روسيا بدلاً من الولايات المتحدة، أشار حق إلى موقف الأمم المتحدة الواضح الرافض لامتلاك أي دولة أخرى أسلحة نووية أو برامج أسلحة نووية، مؤكدا أن الهدف الأساسي يجب أن يتركز في نهاية المطاف على تقليل مستوى التهديد الذي تشكله هذه الأسلحة في العالم





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International Atomic Energy Agency Abu Dhabi Nuclear Power Plant Drone Attacks Generator Fire International Law United Nations Antonio Guterres Farhan Hak Iran Migrant Crisis Nuclear Weapons Russia United States United Nations Security Council United Nations General Assembly

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