Higher Speeds Mean Higher Fuel Consumption

Data on fuel efficiency confirms that driving at 121 km/h instead of 72 km/h leads to a 25% increase in gasoline consumption, primarily due to increased aerodynamic drag and increased air resistance at higher speeds. Fuel costs, after financing or leasing, are one of the main burdens of owning a car, given the volatile nature of gasoline prices due to market and geopolitical factors. Drivers are therefore looking for more efficient ways to reduce fuel consumption. According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, mid-sized gasoline-powered vehicles achieve the best fuel efficiency at speeds around 89 km/h, while fuel efficiency significantly decreases at higher speeds, with fuel consumption increasing steadily with increasing speed. The numbers show that a car traveling at 121 km/h consumes 25% more fuel than at 72 km/h, with a fuel efficiency of around 32 miles per gallon at the higher speed compared to around 43 miles per gallon at the lower speed. The decrease in fuel efficiency is primarily due to increased air resistance, as the force required to propel the car through the air becomes significantly higher at higher speeds, increasing the engine's load and resulting in increased fuel consumption.

تؤكد بيانات متعلقة بكفاءة استهلاك الوقود إلى أن القيادة بسرعة 121 كيلومترا في الساعة تؤدي إلى زيادة استهلاك البنزين بنحو 25% مقارنة بالقيادة بسرعة 72 كيلومترا في الساعة، وذلك نتيجة مباشرة لتأثيرات الديناميكا الهوائية وازدياد مقاومة الهواء مع ارتفاع السرعة.

وتُعد تكاليف الوقود، بعد أقساط التمويل أو التأجير، من أبرز أعباء امتلاك السيارة، في ظل استمرار تقلب أسعار البنزين نتيجة عوامل سوقية وجيوسياسية متعددة، ما يدفع السائقين للبحث عن طرق أكثر كفاءة لتقليل الاستهلاك. وتُظهر بيانات صادرة عن وزارة الطاقة الأمريكية أن السيارات المتوسطة العاملة بالبنزين تحقق أفضل كفاءة عند سرعة تقارب 89 كيلومترا في الساعة، بينما تنخفض الكفاءة بشكل واضح عند السرعات الأعلى، حيث يزداد استهلاك الوقود تدريجيا مع زيادة السرعة.

وتوضح الأرقام أن السيارة عند السير بسرعة 121 كيلومترا في الساعة تستهلك وقودا أكثر بنحو 25% مقارنة بسرعة 72 كيلومترا في الساعة، إذ تبلغ كفاءة الاستهلاك نحو 32 ميلا لكل غالون عند السرعة الأعلى، مقابل نحو 43 ميلا لكل غالون عند السرعة الأقل. ويرتبط هذا التراجع في الكفاءة بشكل أساسي بزيادة مقاومة الهواء، حيث تصبح القوة اللازمة لدفع السيارة عبر الهواء أعلى بكثير عند السرعات المرتفعة، وهو ما يرفع العبء على المحرك ويزيد من استهلاك الوقود.

وفي تفسير فيزيائي لهذه الظاهرة، تعتمد الدراسات على معادلة مقاومة الهواء التي توضح أن القوة المؤثرة على الجسم المتحرك داخل الهواء تتأثر بعدة عوامل تشمل سرعة السيارة، وكثافة الهواء، ومعامل السحب، والمساحة الأمامية. ويُعد عامل السرعة الأكثر تأثيرا، إذ يتم تربيعه داخل المعادلة، ما يعني أن أي زيادة في السرعة تؤدي إلى تضاعف كبير في مقاومة الهواء، ووفق الحسابات، فإن السيارة التي تسير بسرعة 121 كيلومترا في الساعة تتحرك أسرع بنحو 1.7 مرة مقارنة بسرعة 72 كيلومترا في الساعة، إلا أن تربيع هذه النسبة يؤدي إلى زيادة تقارب 2.8 مرة في مقاومة الهواء.

ويؤدي هذا الارتفاع الكبير في المقاومة إلى الحاجة لاستهلاك طاقة أكبر بكثير من المحرك، ما ينعكس مباشرة على انخفاض كفاءة الوقود. وتشير النتائج إلى أن الالتزام بسرعات معتدلة على الطرق السريعة يمكن أن يسهم بشكل ملحوظ في تحسين كفاءة استهلاك الوقود، في ظل القوانين الفيزيائية التي تحكم حركة المركبات داخل الهواء، والتي تحد من قدرة السيارات على تجاوز تأثير مقاومة الهواء عند السرعات العالية





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Fuel Efficiency Aerodynamic Drag Air Resistance Higher Speeds Lower Speeds Fuel Consumption Mid-Sized Gasoline-Powered Vehicles U.S. Department Of Energy

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