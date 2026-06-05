Hidden Giant Geologic Formation Discovered Under Antarctic Ice

A global team of scientists has uncovered a massive, hidden geological formation beneath the Antarctic ice sheet, which could significantly alter our understanding of the ancient continent's history and ice sheet behavior during the climate change era. The new discovery reveals that several large, previously isolated basins are actually interconnected, forming a vast, interconnected geological system that spans the entire East Antarctic region. The researchers have named this new formation the 'Aerobic Basin Province in East Antarctica.' These massive basins, which lie beneath three-kilometer-thick ice sheets in some areas, contain well-known submerged features such as Lake Ellsworth and Lake Vostok, as well as Lake Vostok, the largest known subglacial lake on Earth. Despite decades of study, the new research is the first to confirm that these basins are part of a single, interconnected geological structure that spans the entire East Antarctic region.

كشف فريق دولي من العلماء عن بنية جيولوجية عملاقة مخفية تحت الغطاء الجليدي في شرق القارة القطبية الجنوبية (أنتاركتيكا)، في اكتشاف قد يغير فهم العلماء لتاريخ القارة العريق وسلوك صفائحها الجليدية في عصر التغير المناخي.

وأظهرت الدراسة أن عدداً من الأحواض الجوفية الضخمة المعروفة سابقاً بشكل منفصل ليست كيانات مستقلة كما كان يُعتقد، بل تشكل معاً نظاماً جيولوجياً مترابطاً هائلاً يمتد على نطاق قاري كامل، حيث أطلق الباحثون على هذا التكوين الجديد اسم"إقليم الأحواض المروحية في شرق أنتاركتيكا". تقع هذه الأحواض العملاقة تحت طبقات جليدية يتجاوز سمكها ثلاثة كيلومترات في بعض المناطق، وتضم معالم شهيرة مدفونة تحت الجليد مثل حوضي ويلكس وأورورا، بالإضافة إلى الحوض الذي يحتضن بحيرة فوستوك، أكبر بحيرة معروفة تحت الجليد على سطح الأرض.

ورغم أن العلماء درسوا هذه الأحواض على مدى عقود، فإن الدراسة الجديدة هي الأولى التي تثبت أنها أجزاء من بنية جيولوجية واحدة مترابطة تمتد عبر شرق القارة. يرجح الباحثون أن هذا التكوين نشأ نتيجة عملية جيولوجية تعرف باسم"التمدد الدوراني للقشرة القارية"، وهي ظاهرة تتمدد فيها القشرة الأرضية تدريجياً حول نقطة مركزية ثابتة، ما يؤدي إلى تشكل أحواض مثلثة الشكل تشبه الفراغات بين أصابع اليد عند فتحها.

ويعتقد العلماء أن هذا النظام الجيولوجي قد يكون من أكبر الأمثلة المعروفة عالمياً على هذا النوع من التمدد القاري، وأنه تشكل عبر مراحل متعددة ارتبطت بتكوين وتطور قارة غوندوانا العظمى القديمة، التي كانت تضم معظم قارات نصف الكرة الجنوبي قبل مئات الملايين من السنين. كما تشير التقديرات إلى أن هذه البنية ربما لعبت دوراً في عملية انفصال أستراليا عن القارة القطبية الجنوبية خلال العصور الجيولوجية اللاحقة.

ولا تقتصر أهمية الاكتشاف على كشف أسرار الماضي الجيولوجي للقارة، بل تمتد إلى فهم مستقبلها أيضاً، فالتضاريس الصخرية المختبئة تحت الجليد تؤثر بشكل مباشر في حركة الصفائح الجليدية واستقرارها، وتحدد مواقع الأحواض والبحيرات الجوفية، كما قد تلعب دوراً مهماً في المناطق الأكثر حساسية للتغير المناخي وارتفاع درجات الحرارة العالمية. ويرى الباحثون أن فهم هذه البنية الخفية سيساعد على تحسين نماذج التنبؤ بسلوك الغطاء الجليدي في أنتاركتيكا، وبالتالي تقييم تأثير ذوبان الجليد المحتمل على مستويات البحار والمحيطات مستقبلاً.

لوصول إلى هذا الاكتشاف، دمج العلماء بيانات متعددة شملت الخرائط الطبوغرافية تحت الجليدية، وقياسات الجاذبية والمجالات المغناطيسية، والبيانات الزلزالية، إضافة إلى نماذج متقدمة للقشرة الأرضية والغلاف الصخري. كما أجرى الباحثون محاكاة فريدة لإعادة رسم تضاريس شرق أنتاركتيكا في حال اختفاء الغطاء الجليدي بالكامل، وهو سيناريو يؤدي إلى ارتفاع سطح اليابسة بما يصل إلى كيلومتر كامل نتيجة تحررها من الوزن الهائل للجليد.

ويفتح هذا الاكتشاف الباب أمام تساؤلات علمية جديدة حول توقيت تشكل هذه البنية العملاقة والعمليات الجيوديناميكية التي صنعها، فيما يؤكد العلماء أن ما تم اكتشافه حتى الآن قد يكون مجرد بداية لفهم عالم جيولوجي كامل ظل مختبئاً تحت جليد القارة القطبية الجنوبية لملايين السنين





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Antarctica Geology Ice Sheet Basin Interconnected Aerobic Basin Province East Antarctica Lake Ellsworth Lake Vostok Lake Vostok Subglacial Lake Climate Change History Behavior Interconnected Geological System Tectonic Activity Formation Formation History Formation Process Formation Study Formation Discovery Formation Naming Formation Significance Formation Impact Formation Study Methods Formation Study Results Formation Study Findings Formation Study Implications Formation Study Significance Formation Study Impact Formation Study Methods Used Formation Study Results Obtained Formation Study Findings Revealed Formation Study Implications Discussed Formation Study Significance Emphasized Formation Study Impact Highlighted Formation Study Methods Employed Formation Study Results Achieved Formation Study Findings Presented Formation Study Implications Presented Formation Study Significance Presented Formation Study Impact Presented Formation Study Methods Used To Achieve Formation Study Results Obtained To Reveal Formation Study Findings Presented To Discuss Formation Study Implications Presented To Emph Formation Study Significance Presented To High Formation Study Impact Presented To Present

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