Growth of Food and Restaurant Sector in UAE

The food and restaurant sector in the UAE is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected increase in the market size from $20.54 billion in 2025 to approximately $68.07 billion (250 billion dirhams) by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 14.24%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise of cloud kitchens and delivery services, and the increasing popularity of food delivery apps. The tourism sector is also a major driver of this growth, with Dubai attracting a significant number of tourists, and the increasing demand for food and beverage services in hotels and restaurants.

14.2 % نمواً سنوياً يدفع قطاع الأغذية في الدولة إلى مستويات قياسية توقعت منصة «فوكال ميديا» أن يرتفع حجم سوق الخدمات الغذائية والمطاعم في الإمارات من 20.54 مليار دولار خلال عام 2025 إلى نحو 68.07 مليار دولار (250 مليار درهم) بحلول 2034، بمعدل نمو سنوي مركب قوي يبلغ 14.24 %، ما يدفع قطاع الأغذية في الدولة إلى مستويات قياسية بفضل المطابخ السحابية والتوصيل الذكي.

يعكس هذا النمو المتسارع تعاظم مساهمة قطاع الأغذية والمشروبات في الاقتصاد الاستهلاكي الإماراتي، مدفوعاً بالتوسع في المطاعم والفنادق، إلى جانب الصعود المتسارع لنموذج المطابخ السحابية الذي بات يشكل أحد أبرز ملامح القطاع الحديث. وتُعد الطفرة السياحية أحد المحركات الرئيسة لهذا النمو؛ إذ أسهمت الحركة السياحية المتنامية في دعم قطاع الأغذية والخدمات، مع تسجيل أبوظبي نحو 26.6 مليون زائر خلال 2025، وفق بيانات دائرة الثقافة والسياحة، شملت السياحة والفعاليات والأنشطة الثقافية، وفي تعزيز الطلب المستدام على خدمات الضيافة والمطاعم ومنصات التوصيل، بما يدعم نشاط القطاع على مدار العام.

وامتدت هذه الديناميكية إلى قطاع الفعاليات والمعارض والمؤتمرات الدولية، التي عززت من تحول الإنفاق الغذائي إلى نمط استهلاكي يومي متواصل، بدلاً من كونه نشاطاً موسمياً أو ترفيهياً محدوداً. وأدى التنوع السكاني في الإمارات إلى نمو لافت للمطابخ العالمية، بدءاً من المأكولات الآسيوية والإيطالية وصولاً إلى مطاعم الوجبات السريعة التي تتماشى مع وتيرة الحياة السريعة للمقيمين.

وبالتوازي مع ذلك، برزت تطبيقات الطلب الرقمي والمطابخ السحابية كأحد أهم محركات إعادة هيكلة السوق، عبر تمكين المشغلين من خفض التكاليف التشغيلية والتوسع السريع دون الحاجة إلى استثمارات عقارية مرتفعة. ويظهر هذا التحول بوضوح في المبادرات الداعمة للقطاع، ومنها مبادرة منصة «طلبات»، التي وفرت 100 مطبخ سحابي معفى من الإيجار حتى سبتمبر 2026 لدعم العلامات المحلية، بالتزامن مع تسارع تبنّي الحلول التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي داخل القطاع.

وفي هذا السياق، واصلت شركة «الآمار الغذائية» تعزيز انتشارها التشغيلي عبر تشغيل منصات الخدمة الذاتية وتطوير روبوتات دردشة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي عبر «واتساب» لإدارة الطلبات، ما أسهم في توسع شبكتها إلى 719 مطعماً بنهاية النصف الأول من عام 2025





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UAE Food And Restaurant Sector Cloud Kitchens Delivery Services Tourism Sector Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Fujairah

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