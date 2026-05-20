Government of Egypt: New Legislation Imposes Strict Penalties for Smoking in Public Places and Workplace

The government of Egypt has introduced new legislation imposing strict penalties for smoking in public places and workplaces. The law specifies fines of up to 20,000 Egyptian pounds for those who fail to comply with the rules. The legislation also aims to increase taxes on tobacco products to discourage smoking and support healthcare services.

في إطار جهود الحكومة المصرية للحد من أضرار التدخين وحماية الصحة العامة، شدد القانون العقوبات الخاص بالتدخين في المنشآت الحكومية والأماكن العامة، مع فرض غرامات مالية قد تصل إلى 20 ألف جنيه على المسؤولين غير الملتزمين بتطبيق القانون.

يأتي ذلك وفقاً لأحكام قانون الوقاية من أضرار التدخين، والذي وضع ضوابط صارمة للقضاء على الظاهرة في عدد كبير من المؤسسات والأماكن الحيوية. ويُلزم القانون المدير المسؤول عن هذه الجهات باتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لمنع التدخين داخلها، مع تأكيد ضرورة الالتزام الكامل بتطبيق التعليمات الوقائية.

حدد القانون عقوبات مالية متفاوتة للمخالفين، حيث يعاقب المدير المسؤول عن المنشأة بغرامة لا تقل عن ألف جنيه ولا تزيد على 20 ألف جنيه، في حال عدم اتخاذه الإجراءات الكفيلة بمنع التدخين داخل المكان الخاضع للحظر. كما يعاقب الشخص المدخن نفسه بغرامة مالية تبدأ من 50 جنيهاً وتصل إلى 100 جنيه عند مخالفة قواعد منع التدخين داخل الأماكن العامة المحددة للقانون.

نصت المادة 6 مكرر (4) على أن تتخذ الحكومة سياسات سعرية وضريبية تستهدف رفع أسعار منتجات التبغ، باعتبارها إحدى الوسائل الفعالة للحد من معدلات التدخين واستهلاك السجائر ومنتجات التبغ المختلفة. وأكد القانون أن حصيلة الزيادات الضريبية المقررة على التبغ يتم تخصيصها لدعم الخدمات الصحية، وذلك بالتنسيق بين وزارتي الصحة والمالية. كما تضمن القانون إنشاء لجنة عليا لمكافحة التبغ، يصدر بتشكيلها قرار من رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتكون برئاسة وزير الصحة، وعضوية عدد من الوزراء المعنيين وممثلين مؤسسات المجتمع المدني.

تتولى اللجنة وضع السياسات العامة الخاصة بمكافحة التدخين، والتنسيق بين الوزارات والجهات المختلفة لضمان تنفيذ خطط الحد من أضرار التبغ، على أن تُعرض توصياتها على مجلس الوزراء لاتخاذ ما يلزم بشأنها. ونصت المادة 6 مكرر (6) على إنشاء إدارة متخصصة داخل وزارة الصحة، يصدر بتشكيلها قرار من وزير الصحة، لمتابعة تنفيذ قوانين مكافحة التدخين. ويمنح أعضاء هذه الإدارة صفة الضبطية القضائية بقرار من وزير العدل، بالتنسيق مع وزير الصحة، بما يتيح لهم تحرير المخالفات واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية ضد غير الملتزمين





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Government Of Egypt Health Policy Smoking Tobacco Control Public Spaces

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