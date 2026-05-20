Gordian Capital Becomes First MENA Regulated Platform for Cross-Border Institutional Funds in Dubai

The Group IQ-EQ announced the approval of Gordian Capital, its subsidiary, to expand its cross-border fund platform in Dubai from its new office at Dubai Financial Harbour. Gordian Capital is now the first and largest officer in the MENA region and the only platform in cross-border institutional investment funds in the Asia-Pacific region. It has secured the Dubai Financial Authority's license to offer a comprehensive range of institutional investment fund management services in Dubai, including investment pool management, financial advisory services, portfolio management, order management, and asset stewardship. The company's long experience and expertise in the Asian and Pacific markets, along with the acquisition of Gordian Capital by IQ-EQ, promise to bring it significantly to the MENA region., successful launch of cross-border institutional fund.”

المجموعة العالمية لخدمات المستثمرين IQ-EQ أعلنت عن حصول شركة Gordian Capital التابعة لها على موافقة تنظيمية اللازمة لتوسيع نطاق عمليات منصتها لصناديق الاستثمار المؤسساتية العابرة للحدود وعروض حلول الصناديق في دبي من خلال مكتبها الجديد في مركز دبي المالي العالمي.

حصلت الشركة على ترخيص سلطة دبي للخدمات المالية لمزاولة نشاطها وتقديم باقة متكاملة من خدمات صناديق الاستثمار المؤسسية في أو من مركز دبي المالي العالمي. وسيسهم الحصول على هذا الترخيص في تمكين المتخصصين ذوي الخبرة في مجال الاستثمار الذين يحتاجون إلى بنية تحتية مؤسسية وتنظيمية وتجارية وشاملة لإدارة الصناديق الاستثمارية. وقد تكافح الشركة مع تحديات الوصول السريع إلى السوق والتكلفة في حين يحاول عملاءها التوسع عبر الحدود، خاصةً عند التطلع إلى الفرص العالمية.

وتعد Gordian Capital أول وأكبر منصة لصناديق الاستثمار المؤسساتية العابرة للحدود ومزودة لحلول الصناديق في منطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ. وقد استحوذت مجموعة IQ-EQ على الشركة في يوليو 2025، مما أدّى إلى تقديم خدمات منظمة لدخول السوق في منطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ إلى جانب منصاتها المنظمة الحالية في فرنسا ولوكسمبورج وأيرلندا والمملكة المتحدة، فضلاً عن تعزيز قدراتها في هيكلة الصناديق وتشغيلها





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