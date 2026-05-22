Google Expands AI Influence in Homes with 'Gemini' and 'Gemini for Home'

Google is expanding its influence in the home with its AI-powered assistant, Gemini, and its new platform, Gemini for Home. The platform combines Google Home's technologies with Gemini's advanced capabilities, enabling device manufacturers to quickly and affordably launch AI-powered devices. Google is also encouraging telecommunications, internet service providers, and cybersecurity companies to integrate Google Home Premium into their smart devices, offering advanced features such as a home brief and AI-powered home defense. The move is part of Google's broader strategy to integrate Gemini into its services and products, following a redesign of the Google Home app to prioritize AI capabilities.

تواصل شركة "جوجل" توسيع نفوذ الذكاء الاصطناعي داخل المنازل، في خطوة جديدة تهدف إلى جعل مساعدها الذكي " Gemini " حاضراً في كل زاوية من الحياة اليومية، من الكاميرات المنزلية إلى مكبرات الصوت وأنظمة الأمان الذكية.

وأعلنت الشركة عن تطوير منصة "Gemini for Home" لتصبح نظاماً متكاملاً يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي، يجمع بين تقنيات "جوجل هوم" وقدرات "Gemini" المتقدمة، بما يسمح للشركات المصنعة للأجهزة الذكية بإطلاق منتجات جديدة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي بسرعة أكبر وبتكاليف تطوير أقل. ووفقاً لغوغل، ستمنح المبادرة الجديدة الشركات إمكانية الوصول إلى تصاميم تقنية جاهزة ومختبرة مسبقاً، تشمل الشرائح الإلكترونية وأجهزة الاستشعار والميكروفونات، ما يختصر سنوات طويلة من البحث والتطوير اللازمة عادة لإنتاج أجهزة تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتسعى الشركة من خلال هذه الخطوة إلى دفع مزيد من الشركات نحو إنتاج كاميرات منزلية، ومكبرات صوت، وأجهزة تحكم ذكية تعمل مباشرة عبر "Gemini", مع دمج قدراته في إدارة المنزل والتحكم بالأجهزة والتفاعل الصوتي المتطور. كما تشجع غوغل شركات الاتصالات ومزودي الإنترنت وشركات الأمن الرقمي على دمج خدمة الاشتراك"Google Home Premium"ضمن أجهزتها الذكية، وهي الخدمة التي كانت تُعرف سابقاً باسم "Nest Aware".

وتوفر الخدمة مزايا متقدمة، أبرزها ميزة "Home Brief" التي تمنح المستخدم ملخصاً لما حدث داخل المنزل أثناء غيابه، إلى جانب أدوات ذكية لمحاكاة وجود أشخاص داخل المنزل عبر تشغيل الإضاءة أو الأجهزة تلقائياً بهدف ردع المتسللين. وتبدأ تكلفة الاشتراك من 10 دولارات شهرياً أو 100 دولار سنوياً للفئة الأساسية، بينما تصل تكلفة الباقة المتقدمة إلى ضعف هذا الرقم. كما يحصل مشتركي خدمة Google AI Pro على بعض المزايا ضمن اشتراكهم، في حين تشمل اشتراكات "Ultra" جميع الخصائص المتقدمة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن استراتيجية أوسع تتبناها غوغل منذ أشهر لدمج "Gemini" في معظم خدماتها ومنتجاتها، بعدما أعادت تصميم تطبيق "Google Home" العام الماضي ليصبح أكثر اعتماداً على الذكاء الاصطناعي. ويضم التطبيق حالياً زر "Ask Home" الذي يتيح للمستخدم التحدث مباشرة مع "Gemini" للتحكم في المنزل الذكي، بينما بدأت الشركة تدريجياً تقليص الاعتماد على مساعدها التقليدي "Google Assistant".

ويرى مراقبون أن توسع "Gemini" داخل الأجهزة المنزلية يمهد لتحول كبير في مفهوم "المنزل الذكي"، حيث لن تقتصر الأجهزة على تنفيذ الأوامر فقط، بل ستصبح قادرة على فهم السلوك اليومي للمستخدمين، والتفاعل مع احتياجاتهم بشكل استباقي. ورغم الحماس الكبير الذي تبديه غوغل لهذا التوجه، يفضل بعض المستخدمين الابتعاد عن الانتشار الواسع للذكاء الاصطناعي داخل منازلهم، مع استمرار المخاوف المتعلقة بالخصوصية وجمع البيانات، وهو ما يدفع البعض للاعتماد على بدائل مثل Apple HomeKit أو أنظمة التحكم المنزلية المستقلة الأخرى





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