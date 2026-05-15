Gold Prices Drop to Lowest Levels in a Week as Oil Prices Rise, Fueling Inflation Fears and Boosting US Bond Yields

Gold prices dropped to their lowest levels in a week on Friday, as rising oil prices fueled inflation fears and boosted US bond yields to their highest levels in nearly a year. Gold prices fell 2.02% to $4,560 per ounce, the lowest level since May 6, and fell 3.3% since the start of the week. Meanwhile, US 10-year bond yields reached their highest levels since nearly a year ago, making gold a less attractive alternative investment. Tim Watterson, chief market analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said, 'Gold is facing pressure from all sides. The rise in oil prices has exacerbated inflation fears, pushing up bond yields and making the precious metal a victim of bad luck as market doubts about a Fed rate cut resurface.' The US dollar rose by more than 1% since the start of the week, making gold priced in US dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies. Additionally, Brent crude oil prices rose by 6.6% this week, trading above $108 per barrel, with tensions between the US and Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continuing to impact the market. Gold prices fell by around 13% since the start of the conflict in late February, with rising energy prices fueling inflation fears and increasing the likelihood of a US rate hike. Inflation fears have been further fueled by a series of inflation reports this week, with the risk of higher energy prices affecting other goods and services. On a geopolitical front, President Trump left China, presenting trade agreements that received little market attention, while China warned the US against mishandling the Taiwan issue, stating that a war between Iran and the US should never have happened.

انخفض الذهب الجمعة إلى أدنى مستوياته في أسبوع، إذ أدى ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى تفاقم المخاوف من التضخم وتعزيز توقعات رفع أسعار الفائدة وزيادة عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية إلى أعلى مستويات في عام تقريباً.

وواصل الذهب الخسائر في المعاملات الفورية للجلسة الرابعة على التوالي وانخفض 2.02 % إلى 4560 دولاراً للأوقية، وهو أدنى مستوى منذ 6 مايو/ أيار الجاري، وهبط الذهب 3.3% منذ بداية الأسبوع. ارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية القياسية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى أعلى مستوى لها منذ عام تقريباً، مما زاد من كلفة الفرصة البديلة للاحتفاظ بالذهب. وقال تيم واترر كبير محللي السوق لدى كيه. سي.

إم تريد: يتعرض الذهب لضغوط من جميع الجهات فقد أدى ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى تصدر التضخم المخاوف مما دفع عوائد السندات والدولار إلى الارتفاع ليصبح المعدن النفيس ضحية تعيسة الحظ لتجدد شكوك السوق حيال خفض أسعار الفائدة. ارتفع الدولار بأكثر من 1% منذ بداية الأسبوع، مما جعل الذهب المسعر بالعملة الأمريكية أكثر كلفة بالنسبة لحائزي العملات الأخرى.

وزاد سعر خام برنت 6.6% هذا الأسبوع ليجري تداوله فوق 108 دولارات للبرميل مع طول أمد الصراع مع إيران وبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً إلى حد كبير. وانخفض الذهب بنحو 13% منذ بداية الحرب في أواخر فبراير/شباط، وزادت أسعار الطاقة لتتصاعد المخاوف من التضخم ويزيد احتمال رفع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية. وأظهرت سلسلة من تقارير التضخم هذا الأسبوع خطر تأثر السلع والخدمات الأخرى بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة مما أضعف الآمال في خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية على الأمد القريب.

وعلى الصعيد الجيوسياسي، غادر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب الصين مستعرضاً اتفاقات تجارية لم تلق اهتماماً كبيراً في السوق، في حين حذرت بكين واشنطن من سوء التعامل مع قضية تايوان وقالت: إن حرب إيران ما كان ينبغي أن تحدث أبداً. وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، انخفض سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 6.4% إلى 78.16 دولار للأوقية، وتراجع البلاتين 2.7% إلى 1999.60 دولار، وهبط البلاديوم 0.7% إلى 1427.39 دولار. الأسهم الأوروبية تتراجع مع عودة مخاوف التضخمإدراج سيريبراس يضيف ثريّين إلى نادي مليارديرات التكنولوجي





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Gold Prices Oil Prices Inflation Fears US Bond Yields US Dollar Brent Crude Oil Prices Geopolitical Tensions President Trump China Taiwan Issue

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