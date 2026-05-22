Gold Prices Drop as Dollar Strength Boosts Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Gold prices fell slightly on Friday, heading towards a second consecutive weekly loss, as the strength of the dollar and rising oil prices boosted expectations of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The spot price of gold fell by 0.3% to $4,522.89 per ounce by 0222 GMT. The precious metal lost 0.3% in the week so far. Meanwhile, the June futures contract for U.S. gold fell 0.4% to $4,524.40. The dollar remained close to its highest level in six weeks, making gold priced in U.S. dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies. Edward Mer, a strategist at Marx, said, "The downward pressure on gold is driven by the strength of the dollar, which is rising in tandem with the elevated interest rates around the world.". U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are "some positive signals" in talks with Iran, but the nuclear stockpiles of Iran and its control over the Strait of Hormuz remain contentious issues. Oil prices rose amid doubts about a breakthrough in peace talks. Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates are weakening the demand for the precious metal, which does not yield interest.

انخفض سعر الذهب بشكل طفيف اليوم الجمعة متجها نحو تسجيل خسارة أسبوعية ثانية على التوالي، متأثرا بقوة الدولار وارتفاع أسعار النفط اللذين عززا التوقعات برفع أسعار الفائدة من قبل مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي).

وتراجع سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية بالمئة إلى 4522.89 دولارا للأوقية (الأونصة) بحلول الساعة 0222 بتوقيت جرينتش. وانخفض المعدن النفيس بنحو 0.3 بالمئة خلال الأسبوع حتى الآن. ونزلت العقود الآجلة الأمريكية للذهب تسليم يونيو 0.4 بالمئة إلى 4524.40 دولارا. وظل الدولار قريبا من أعلى مستوى له في ستة أسابيع، مما جعل الذهب المسعر بالعملة الأمريكية أكثر تكلفة لحائزي العملات الأخرى.

وقال إدوارد مير، المحلل لدى ماركس"ما يدفع الذهب إلى الانخفاض هو قوة الدولار، الذي يصعد بدوره بفعل استمرار أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة إلى حد كبير في أنحاء العالم". وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن هناك"بعض الإشارات الإيجابية" في المحادثات مع إيران، لكن مخزون طهران من اليورانيوم وسيطرتها على مضيق هرمز لا تزالان من النقاط الخلافية. وارتفعت أسعار النفط وسط تشكك المستثمرين في احتمالات تحقيق انفراجة في محادثات السلام.

ويُنظر إلى الذهب عادة على أنه وسيلة للتحوط من التضخم، لكن أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة تضعف الإقبال على شراء المعدن النفيس الذي لا يدر عائدا. وتظهر أداة فيد ووتش التابعة لمجموعة (سي. إم. إي) أن الأسواق تتوقع رفع أسعار الفائدة من قبل مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي قبل نهاية العام، مع احتمال قدره 60 بالمئة لاتخاذ هذه الخطوة بحلول ديسمبر.

وقال توماس باركين رئيس بنك الاحتياطي في ريتشموند أمس الخميس أن استجابة الشركات والمستهلكين للصدمات الاقتصادية المستمرة ستحدد ما إذا كان بوسع البنك المركزي الأمريكي"تجاهل" التضخم المرتفع حاليا أم أنه يحتاج إلى النظر في رفع أسعار الفائدة. وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، انخفض سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.5 بالمئة إلى 76.32 دولارا للأوقية، وخسر البلاتين 0.3 بالمئة ليصل إلى 1959.20 دولارا، في حين استقر البلاديوم عند 1377.89 دولارا





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Gold Prices Dollar Strength Rising Oil Prices Higher Interest Rates Edward Mer Marco Rubio U.S. Secretary Of State Iran Nuclear Stockpiles Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Inflation Rising Interest Rates Gold As A Hedge Against Inflation Demand For The Precious Metal Higher Interest Rates Weakening The Demand For

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