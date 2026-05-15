Gold Prices Drop to Lowest Level in Over a Week Amid Oil, Dollar, Bond Yields, Trump-Xi Meeting

Gold prices dropped to their lowest level in over a week on Friday, with losses of over $100 per ounce, as rising oil prices, a stronger dollar, rising bond yields, and anticipation of a Trump-Xi meeting contributed to the decline. The Fed's higher bond yields made gold less attractive as an alternative investment, while the war in Ukraine and geopolitical tensions also weighed on prices.

تراجع الذهب لأدنى مستوى في أكثر من أسبوع وخسائر أسبوعية مع صعود النفط والدولار وعوائد السندات وترقب لقاء ترامب وشي انخفض سعر الذهب يوم الجمعة إلى أدنى مستوياته في أكثر من أسبوع متجها نحو تكبد خسارة أسبوعية إذ أدى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة ‌إلى تفاقم المخاوف من التضخم وبقاء أسعار الفائدة مرتفعة لفترة أطول، ​في حين ⁠يركز المستثمرون على الاجتماع بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ‌والصيني شي جين بينغ.

بحلول ‌الساعة 0205 بتوقيت جرينتش، وواصل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية خسائره للجلسة الرابعة على التوالي منخفضا 0.8 بالمئة إلى 4613.19 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة)، وهو أدنى ‌مستوى له منذ السادس من مايو أيار. وهبط الذهب 2.1 بالمئة منذ ⁠بداية الأسبوع. وارتفع الدولار بأكثر من واحد بالمئة منذ بداية الأسبوع مما جعل الذهب المسعر بالعملة الأمريكية أكثر تكلفة بالنسبة لحائزي العملات الأخرى. وقال تيم واترر كبير محللي السوق لدى كيه.

سي. إم تريد «يتعرض الذهب لضغوط من جميع ​الجهات - فقد أدى ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى تصدر التضخم المخاوف مما ‌دفع عوائد السندات والدولار إلى الارتفاع ليصبح المعدن النفيس ضحية تعيسة الحظ لتجدد شكوك السوق حيال خفض أسعار الفائدة». وارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية ⁠القياسية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى أعلى مستوى لها في عام تقريبا مما زاد من تكلفة الفرصة البديلة للاحتفاظ بالذهب.

وكسب سعر خام برنت 5.5 بالمئة هذا ​الأسبوع ليجري ‌تداوله فوق 106 دولارات للبرميل مع طول أمد الصراع مع إيران ‌وبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقا إلى حد كبير. وانخفض الذهب بنحو 13 بالمئة منذ بدء الحرب في أواخر فبراير شباط، وزادت أسعار الطاقة لتتصاعد المخاوف من التضخم ‌ويزيد احتمال رفع ‌أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية. وأظهرت سلسلة من ⁠تقارير التضخم هذا الأسبوع خطر تأثر السلع والخدمات الأخرى بارتفاع ‌أسعار الطاقة مما أضعف الآمال في خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية على الأمد القريب.

وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة ​الأخرى، انخفض سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 3.1 بالمئة إلى 80.93 دولار للأوقية، وخسر البلاتين 1.7 بالمئة إلى 2021.75 دولار، وهبط ⁠البلاديوم 0.9 بالمئة إلى 1423.75 دولار





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Gold Prices Oil Prices Dollar Bond Yields Trump-Xi Meeting Fed Geopolitical Tensions War In Ukraine

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