Gold Prices Drop to Lowest Levels in Over a Week as Oil Prices Rise

Gold prices dropped to their lowest levels in over a week on Friday as rising oil prices exacerbated inflation fears and kept interest rates high for longer. Meanwhile, investors focused on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

انخفض سعر الذهب اليوم الجمعة إلى أدنى مستوياته في أكثر من أسبوع متجها نحو تكبد خسارة أسبوعية إذ أدى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة إلى تفاقم المخاوف من التضخم وبقاء أسعار الفائدة مرتفعة لفترة أطول، في حين يركز المستثمرون على الاجتماع بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترامب والصيني شي جين بينغ.

بحلول الساعة 0205 بتوقيت جرينتش، وواصل الذهب في المعاملات الفورية خسائره للجلسة الرابعة على التوالي منخفضا 0.8 بالمئة إلى 4613.19 دولارا للأوقية (الأونصة)، وهو أدنى مستوى له منذ السادس من مايو. وهبط الذهب 2.1 بالمئة منذ بداية الأسبوع. ارتفع الدولار بأكثر من واحد بالمئة منذ بداية الأسبوع مما جعل الذهب المسعر بالعملة الأمريكية أكثر تكلفة بالنسبة لحائزي العملات الأخرى. وقال تيم واترر كبير محللي السوق لدى كيه.

سي. إم تريد "يتعرض الذهب لضغوط من جميع الجوانب - فقد أدى ارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى تصدر التضخم المخاوف مما دفع عوائد السندات والدولار إلى الارتفاع ليصبح المعدن النفيس ضحية تعيسة الحظ لتجدد شكوك السوق حيال خفض أسعار الفائدة". وارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية القياسية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى أعلى مستوى لها في عام تقريبا مما زاد من تكلفة الفرصة البديلة للاحتفاظ بالذهب.

وكسب سعر خام برنت 5.5 بالمئة هذا الأسبوع ليجري تداوله فوق 106 دولارات للبرميل مع طول أمد الصراع مع إيران وبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقا إلى حد كبير. وانخفض الذهب بنحو 13 بالمئة منذ بدء الحرب في أواخر فبراير، وزادت أسعار الطاقة لتتصاعد المخاوف من التضخم ويزيد احتمال رفع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية. وأظهرت سلسلة من تقارير التضخم هذا الأسبوع خطر تأثر السلع والخدمات الأخرى بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة مما أضعف الآمال في خفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية على الأمد القريب.

بالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، انخفض سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 3.1 بالمئة إلى 80.93 دولارا للأوقية، وخسر البلاتين 1.7 بالمئة إلى 2021.75 دولارا، وهبط البلاديوم 0.9 بالمئة إلى 1423.75 دولارا





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Gold Prices Oil Prices Inflation Fears Interest Rates President Donald Trump President Xi Jinping

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