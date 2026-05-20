Gold Prices Rise as US-Iran Talks Boost Hopes for Peace

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as expectations of a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran boosted hopes for the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The rise in gold prices was driven by the decline in US Treasury yields, which are inversely correlated with gold prices. The US dollar also strengthened, making gold priced in US dollars more expensive for foreign buyers.

ارتفعت أسعار الذهب، الأربعاء، مع انخفاض عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بسبب الآمال في احتمال توصل الولايات المتحدة وإيران إلى اتفاق سلام. خلال التعاملات، صعد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.3 % إلى 4494.50 دولاراً للأوقية، بعدما انخفض إلى أدنى مستوى منذ 30 مارس في وقت سابق من الجلسة.

وقال لقمان أوتونوجا، وهو المحلل لدى (إف. إكس. تي. إم): «إحراز المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية أي تقدم إيجابي، والذي قد يؤدي إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، ربما يرفع أسعار الذهب مع انخفاض قيمة الدولار وانحسار المخاوف من حدوث تضخم».

وأضاف: «لكن إذا استمر تعثر المحادثات أو زاد التوتر، قد ينخفض الذهب وتزداد مخاوف الضخم والتوقعات برفع أسعار الفائدة». وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إن الحرب على إيران ستنتهي «بسرعة كبيرة». وأشاد نائبه جيه. دي فانس بما أحرزته المفاوضات مع طهران من تقدم باتجاه التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الأعمال القتالية.

وانخفض سعر خام برنت بنحو 3 %، وخسر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 6 % على خلفية هذه الأنباء، لكنهما لا يزالان فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل. واستقر الدولار قرب أعلى مستوى له في ستة أسابيع، مما يجعل الذهب المسعر بالعملة الأمريكية أكثر كلفة لحائزي العملات الأخرى.

وانخفضت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 10 سنوات، لكنها ظلت تحوم حول أعلى مستوى لها في أكثر من عام بعدما أدى ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة إلى تأجيج المخاوف من حدوث تضخم وزيادة التوقعات برفع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية. ويؤدي ارتفاع عوائد سندات الخزانة إلى زيادة تكلفة الفرصة البديلة لحيازة الأصول التي لا تدر عائداً، ومنها الذهب. وتوقع معظم خبراء الاقتصاد الذين استطلعت رويترز آراءهم أن يتجنب مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي خفض أسعار الفائدة هذا العام.

وارتفعت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 2.6 % إلى 75.73 دولاراً للأوقية، وزاد البلاتين 0.9 % إلى 1938.90 دولاراً، وصعد البلاديوم 1.3 % إلى 1371.10 دولاراً





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Prices US-Iran Talks Strait Of Hormuz Treasury Yields Dollar Strength

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Egyptian Gold Prices Tepid Decline on 19 May 2026 with Sterling and US Dollar PricesThe brief decline in Egyptian gold prices on 19 May 2026, specifically for 21-karat gold prices at 6875 buy/sell and 7857 sell/buy for 21-karat gold prices, with 18-karat buyers having to pay 5893 and sellers receiving 5850, with a fall of 500 Egyptian pounds recorded for the Egyptian pound, with US dollar gold prices reporting stability with 4560.39 starting the day, amidst the general market confidence and caution. These changes are based on the metal prices in the Egyptian gold market, and reflect the instability worldwide, which was set off by a series of draws, which caused investors to wait in business.

Read more »

American decision to delay military action against Iran and possibility of a broader strikeThe news discusses the recent developments and statements between the US and Iran, including the potential for a broader military action and the conflicting opinions on the situation.

Read more »

Gold Prices Decline as US-Iran Tensions Ease, Dollar Strength PersistsGold prices fell slightly today as optimism over a potential peace agreement between the US and Iran was outweighed by rising yields on US Treasury bonds and the strengthening of the US dollar. Spot gold prices fell 0.3% to $4,467.59 per ounce by 2:33 PM GMT. Gold futures for June delivery fell 0.9% to $4,471.10 per ounce. Tim Wheeler, chief market analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said, ‘Gold is losing some of its shine as yields rise, and the dollar is strengthening due to expectations of tighter monetary policy.’ The dollar is currently hovering around its highest level in six weeks, making US dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Meanwhile, yields on US Treasury bonds for 10 years reached their highest level in over a year, making alternative investments like gold less attractive.

Read more »

Trumps says US will end war with Iran quickly, warns against nuclear weaponsPresident Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will end the war with Iran quickly and warned against the development of nuclear weapons by Iran. He also mentioned that the US and Iran have made progress in their talks, but there is still a long way to go.

Read more »

Gold prices weaken amidst rising US Treasury yields and dollar strengthThe recent downward trend in gold prices is attributed to the upward trend in US Treasury yields and the strengthening of the dollar. The more expensive alternative of holding gold, denominated in US dollars, becomes more costly for holders of other currencies.

Read more »

Oil Prices Decline as US and Iran Tensions EscalateWorld oil prices fell on Wednesday, following another remark by the U.S. President Donald Trump that the war with Iran would end quickly, albeit with investors still wary of the outcome of the negotiations amid ongoing disruptions to Middle East oil supplies caused by the conflict.

Read more »