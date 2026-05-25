Gold Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness and Oil Decline as Investors Hope for Iran Peace Deal

Gold prices rose on Monday, supported by a weakening dollar and declining oil prices, as investors anticipate a breakthrough in negotiations between the United States and Iran. At 0219 GMT, gold futures rose 1.4% to $4570.88 per ounce. Meanwhile, June gold futures in the U.S. rose 0.9% to $4572.90 per ounce. A weakening dollar made the precious metal cheaper compared to other currencies. Tim Watterson, chief market analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said, 'The lifting of Trump's hopes for a type of agreement with Iran may lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. And this expectation negatively affected oil prices, thereby giving gold a favorable boost from the inflation perspective.' President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he asked his representatives not to rush into any agreement with Iran, as he lowered expectations for a quick breakthrough in the ongoing three-month-long war, after seeing increased optimism the day before. Trump also mentioned that the U.S. and Iran had made 'a lot of progress' in negotiating a memorandum of understanding regarding a peace agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped to their lowest levels in two weeks on Monday, as optimism grew that the U.S. and Iran could reach a peace agreement, despite ongoing disputes over key issues.

ارتفعت أسعار الذهب اليوم الاثنين مدعومة بضعف الدولار وانخفاض أسعار النفط في الوقت الذي يقيم فيه المستثمرون احتمالات تحقيق انفراجة في مفاوضات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

وبحلول الساعة 0219 بتوقيت جرينتش، ارتفع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 1.4 بالمئة إلى 4570.88 دولارا للأوقية (الأونصة). وارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم يونيو حزيران 0.9 بالمئة إلى 4572.90 دولار للأوقية. انخفض الدولار مما جعل المعدن النفيس المقوم بالدولار أقل سعرا لحائزي العملات الأخرى. وقال تيم واترر كبير محللي السوق في كيه.

سي. إم تريد: رفع ترامب آمال السوق في التوصل إلى نوع من الاتفاق مع إيران مما قد يؤدي إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز. وأثرت هذه التوقعات سلبا على أسعار النفط وبالتالي أعطت الذهب دفعة مرحب بها من منظور التضخم. وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أمس الأحد إنه طلب من ممثليه عدم التسرع في إبرام أي اتفاق مع إيران إذ قللت إدارته من الآمال في تحقيق انفراجة وشيكة في الحرب المستمرة منذ ثلاثة أشهر بعد أن تصاعدت الآمال في اليوم السابق.

كان ترامب قد ذكر أمس الأحد أن واشنطن وإيران أنجزتا قدرا كبيرا من التفاوض على مذكرة تفاهم بشأن اتفاق سلام من شأنه إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز. وسجلت أسعار النفط أدنى مستوياتها في أسبوعين اليوم الاثنين وسط تفاؤل بأن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام على الرغم من استمرار الخلاف بينهما حول قضايا رئيسية. بالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، صعدت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 3.1 بالمئة إلى 78.80 دولارا للأوقية. وارتفع البلاتين 2.1 بالمئة إلى 1963.30 دولارا للأوقية. وزاد البلاديوم 2.4 بالمئة إلى 1381.82 دولارا للأوقية





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Gold Prices Dollar Weakness Oil Decline Iran Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz

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