Gold Prices Recover Amid Short Covering Operations, Anticipating US Inflation Report

Gold prices recovered on Thursday, rebounding from their lowest level in six months, thanks to short covering operations. The US inflation report is expected to shed more light on interest rate expectations. Meanwhile, the US military launched a new round of strikes against targets in Iran, following President Trump's threat to launch new attacks if no agreement is reached.

تعافت أسعار الذهب اليوم الخميس من أدنى مستوى لها في ستة أشهر بفضل عمليات تغطية المراكز القصيرة، في وقت ينتظر فيه المستثمرون تقريراً رئيسياً عن التضخم في الولايات المتحدة قد يلقي مزيدا من الضوء على توقعات أسعار الفائدة.

بحلول الساعة 0215 بتوقيت جرينتش، صعد سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.4 بالمئة إلى 4089.12 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة) بعد أن سجل أدنى مستوياته منذ 21 نوفمبر عند 4022.09 دولاراً في وقت سابق من اليوم. لكن العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم أغسطس نزلت 0.5 بالمئة إلى 4111.10 دولاراً. وقال مات سيمبسون المحلل البارز لدى ستون إكس: مع اندفاع الأسعار نحو 4000 دولار، فإن هذا يمثل مستوى دعم واضحا قد يدفع المتشائمين إلى جني أرباح سريعة أو إغراء المتفائلين الحذرين.

وأضاف: لم يتمكن مؤشر الدولار من تحقيق مكاسب كبيرة عقب تقرير مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين أمس الأربعاء. لذا، ما لم تكن هناك مفاجآت سيئة في مؤشر أسعار المنتجين، فقد يشهد الذهب انتعاشا على المدى القريب. وأظهرت البيانات أن مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين في الولايات المتحدة ارتفع في مايو بأسرع وتيرة له منذ ثلاث سنوات، مدفوعا بارتفاع أسعار منتجات الطاقة وسط الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.

وتنتظر الأسواق الآن بيانات مؤشر أسعار المنتجين الأمريكي لشهر مايو، المقرر صدورها في وقت لاحق اليوم، لتقييم موقف السياسة النقدية الأمريكية. وفي حين يُنظر إلى الذهب على أنه وسيلة للتحوط ضد التضخم، فإن ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة يميل إلى التأثير سلبا على المعدن غير المدر للعائد. وبحسب أداة فيد ووتش التابعة لساي. إم.

إي، يرى المتعاملون الآن احتمالا يزيدون عن 70 بالمئة لرفع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية بحلول ديسمبر. وعلى الصعيد الجيوسياسي، قال الجيش الأمريكي أمس الأربعاء إن الولايات المتحدة بدأت جولة جديدة من الضربات ضد أهداف متعددة خلال الليل في إيران، بعدما توعد الرئيس دونالد ترامب بشن هجمات جديدة إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام. وارتفعت أسعار النفط بأكثر من دولارين اليوم الخميس، بعد أن أعلنت إيران إغلاق مضيق هرمز عقب الضربات الأمريكية.

وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، ارتفع سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.3 بالمئة إلى 63.86 دولاراً للأوقية، وكسب البلاتين 0.6 بالمئة ليصل إلى 1673.75 دولاراً، وزاد البلاديوم 2.2 بالمئة إلى 1239.89 دولاراً





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Gold Prices Inflation Report Interest Rate Expectations US Military Strikes Iran Oil Prices Fiat Currencies Inflation Interest Rates Gold Prices Recovery Short Covering Operations Inflation Report Interest Rate Expectations US Military Strikes Iran Oil Prices Fiat Currencies Inflation Interest Rates

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