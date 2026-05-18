Gold Prices Drop in Dubai and Sharjah

Gold prices have seen a significant decline, with varying decreases ranging from 12.75 to 21.5 dinars per gram for different karat weights compared to the previous week's prices, according to official price indicators in Dubai and Sharjah. The price of a gram of 24 karat gold has decreased by 21.5 dinars, while the price of a gram of 22 karat gold has decreased by 20 dinars. The price of a gram of 21 karat gold has decreased by 19.75 dinars, and the price of a gram of 18 karat gold has decreased by 16.5 dinars. The decline in gold prices has sparked a surge in demand for gold jewelry, with the most popular sizes being those weighing between 30 and 50 grams.

سعر غرام الذهب من عيار 24 قيراطاً انخفض 21.5 درهماً. أرشيفيةسجلت أسعار الذهب تراجعاً بمعدلات كبيرة، في نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، وبقِيَم راوحت بين 12.75 و21.5 درهماً للغرام من مختلف العيارات، مقارنة بأسعاره نهاية الأسبوع السابق، وذلك بحسب مؤشرات الأسعار المعلنة في دبي والشارقة.

وبلغ سعر غرام الذهب من عيار 24 قيراطاً 547 درهماً، بانخفاض قيمته 21.5 درهماً، فيما سجّل سعر غرام الذهب من عيار 22 قيراطاً 506.5 دراهم، بتراجع قدره 20 درهماً، ووصل سعر غرام الذهب من عيار 21 قيراطاً إلى 485.75 درهماً، بانخفاض بلغ 19.75 درهماً، وسعر غرام الذهب من عيار 18 قيراطاً إلى 416.25 درهماً، بتراجع بلغ 16.5 درهماً، وسعر غرام الذهب من عيار 14 قيراطاً إلى 324.75 درهماً، بانخفاض قيمته 12.75 درهماً. وقال مسؤولو منافذ بيع لتجارة الذهب والمجوهرات لـ«الإمارات اليوم»، إن الانخفاضات السعرية الكبيرة التي سجلها المعدن الأصفر، أخيراً، حفزت الطلب على شراء السبائك الذهبية.

وقال مدير «شركة ريكيش لتجارة الذهب والمجوهرات»، ريكيش داهناك: «شهدت الأسواق نمواً لافتاً في الطلب على شراء السبائك الذهبية، بدعم من الانخفاضات السعرية الكبيرة التي سجلها الذهب، والتي حفزت بدورها المتعاملين على شراء السبائك». وأضاف أن «السبائك ذات الأوزان المتوسطة، التي راوح أوزانها بين 30 و50 غراماً، استحوذت على الطلب الأكبر من مشتريات السبائك».

من جهته، قال مدير محل «دهكن لتجارة الذهب والمجوهرات»، جاي دهكان، إن «العديد من المتعاملين يتجهون لشراء السبائك حالياً، للاستفادة من تراجع الأسعار، في ظل تزايد الثقة بالادخار في السبائك، خصوصاً في ظل توقعات تقارير دولية بتسجيل المعدن الأصفر ارتفاعات كبيرة في أسعاره قبل نهاية العام الجاري». وتوقع أن يكون لطرح العديد من المتاجر عروضاً على رسوم المصنعية، مع مواكبة فترة تراجع الأسعار، انعكاسات إيجابية على مبيعات الذهب بشكل عام في الأسواق خلال الأيام المقبلة.

في السياق نفسه، قال مدير محل «ماشو لتجارة الذهب والمجوهرات»، راج ماشو، إن «الأسواق تشهد تحسناً محدوداً في الطلب على هدايا المشغولات الذهبية، التي يتوقع أن تشهد ارتفاعاً في الطلب عليها خلال الأيام المقبلة». وأضاف أن سبائك الذهب سجلت معدلات إقبال لافتة خلال الأيام الأخيرة، بدعم من تراجع الأسعار، لافتاً إلى أن معظم المتعاملين يتجهون لشراء السبائك من الأوزان المتوسطة والصغيرة، لأغراض الادخار والاستثمار





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Gold Prices Decline Dubai Sharjah Karat Jewelry

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