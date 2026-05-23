Global shift in burden of disorder to mental health

This study revealed a worldwide increase in mental health issues among adults, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Study reveals global mental health issue An international study has revealed that the number of people worldwide suffering from mental health issues has doubled in the past three decades.

From 1990 to 2023, the frequency of mental health issues among adults reached 1.2 billion people, outstripping other health issues such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The study, conducted by the Global Burden of Disease Study and published in the Lancet, revealed that almost half of the world's burden of disease is attributed to mental health issues, according to the World Health Organization.

The Lancet study examined 12 types of mental health conditions, including anxiety disorders, mood disorders, and neurodevelopmental disorders. The most common mental health conditions are depression and anxiety disorders. The burden of mental health issues is higher in wealthier regions like Western Europe and Australia, resulting in higher rates of depression and anxiety. The study also indicates a rise in mental health issues in less affluent regions.

Mental health issues cost 171 million years of potential life through disability or early death in 2023. More than 17.4 percent of the world's living with disability can be attributed to mental health issues. The study also reveals that the rise in mental health issues is primarily due to the rise of severe cases of depression and anxiety. Increased prevalence of anxiety disorders by 24 percent since 2019 and severe cases by over 47 percent, particularly after the COVID-19 epidemic.

The study also highlights a surge in the burden of mental health issues among young adults and women. This could be linked to factors like increased childhood stress, rising income disparity, neglect of social relationships, andpowerlessness





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Mental Health Worldwide Increase Leading Cause Disability Worldwide Depression Anxiety Disorders Burden Of Mental Health

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