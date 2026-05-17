Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard discusses the key points from players and the loss to Aston Villa, in a single tweet from Salah. He mentions the dressing room and team identity is not as good as seen before and urges the team to return to their old ways and get attacking trio back and the titles. Salah, meanwhile, talks about the hard work needed to reach the top and the importance of getting back to their ruthless style.

جرارد يعلق على تغريدة صلاح بعد خسارة أستون فيلا بالإنجليزية: Gerard reacts to Salah's tweet after losing to Aston Villa : message that Liverpool's dressing room and identity aren't in a good state and a call to get the attacking trio back and the titles; Salah speaks of the hard work needed for Liverpool to reach the top and the importance of getting back to their ruthless style; will continue to support the club as a fan even without being there; hope to see Liverpool successful for a long time after leaving; successfully avoided the relegation zone for a long time, which is what matters to fans; made a significant impact in nearly 400 appearances with 100+ goals and influencing strategy in the title-winning season, but in the past few years, it hasn't been the same; will support the club as a fan no matter what, thankful for the journey so far; would like to see Liverpool return to their past, winning ways and consistent success; many can't stomach the pressure, but Liverpool have had consistent results in the top 4 and position themselves as a consistent success year in, year out; hope to see the players come back stronger"n.

جرارد يعلق على تغريدة صلاح بعد خسارة أستون فيلا بالإنجليزية: Gerard reacts to Salah's tweet after losing to Aston Villa: message that Liverpool's dressing room and identity aren't in a good state and a call to get the attacking trio back and the titles; Salah speaks of the hard work needed for Liverpool to reach the top and the importance of getting back to their ruthless style; will continue to support the club as a fan even without being there; hope to see Liverpool successful for a long time after leaving; successfully avoided the relegation zone for a long time, which is what matters to fans; made a significant impact in nearly 400 appearances with 100+ goals and influencing strategy in the title-winning season, but in the past few years, it hasn't been the same; will support the club as a fan no matter what, thankful for the journey so far; would like to see Liverpool return to their past, winning ways and consistent success; many can't stomach the pressure, but Liverpool have had consistent results in the top 4 and position themselves as a consistent success year in, year out; hope to see the players come back stronger"n





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