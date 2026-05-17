German Tourist Sues Travel Company for Lack of Beach Chairs

A German tourist has filed a lawsuit against a travel company after he and his family were unable to use beach chairs during their vacation in Kos, Greece. The family had to spend up to 20 minutes a day searching for a suitable spot to relax, and children were forced to sleep on the ground.

17 مايو 2026 أُصيب سائح ألماني بالإحباط الشديد لدرجة أنه رفع دعوى قضائية ضد شركة سياحية، لأنه كان يجد كراسي التشمس محجوزة بشكل منهجي خلال عطلته العائلية في جزيرة كوس اليونانية، ما منعه وأسرته من استخدامها.

ودفع الرجل، الذي لم يُكشف عن اسمه، مبلغ 7186 يورو ( 8461 دولاراً) لاصطحاب زوجته وطفليه في رحلة سياحية شاملة في فندق كبير في أغسطس 2024. وكان الفندق يطبق قاعدة تمنع صراحةً النزلاء من حجز كراسي التشمس باستخدام المناشف، إلا أن هذه القاعدة لم تُطبق على نطاق واسع. واكتشفت العائلة أنه حتى عند استيقاظهم في الساعة السادسة صباحاً، كانت معظم كراسي التشمس محجوزة بالفعل.

واشتكى الرجل أمام محكمة محلية في هانوفر من أنهم اضطروا لقضاء ما يصل إلى 20 دقيقة يومياً في محاولة إيجاد مكان مناسب لهم جميعاً للاسترخاء، وأن الأطفال اضطروا في كثير من الأحيان إلى الاستلقاء على الأرض. ويبدو أن موظفي الفندق رفضوا التدخل نيابةً عنهم. وأيد القضاة موقفه وحكموا بأحقيته في استرداد مبلغ 986.70 يورو (1161 دولاراً). وكانت شركة السياحة، التي لم تكشف المحكمة عن هويتها، قد دفعت في البداية 350 يورو فقط.

وخلصت المحكمة وفقاً لصحيفة «التايمز» إلى أن باقة العطلات كانت «معيبة» لعدم توفيرها «الخصائص» التي يحق للمشتري توقعها بموجب العقد. وعلى الرغم من أن شركة السفر لم تكن تدير الفندق، ولم تكن ملزمة بضمان حصول كل نزيل على كرسي تشمس في أي وقت، فقد ذكر القضاة أنه يقع على عاتقها واجب التأكد من وجود هيكل تنظيمي يضمن نسبة «معقولة» من كراسي التشمس إلى النزلاء.

وتُعدّ «حروب كراسي التشمس» نقطة عمياء في سجلات البحث الأكاديمي، ومن غير الواضح ما إذا كان الألمان يستحقوا حقاً سمعتهم كمفرطين في حجز المناشف. وأظهر استطلاع رأي أُجري بين المصطافين البريطانيين أنهم يرون أن البريطانيين أنفسهم هم أسوأ المتسببين في هذه المشكلة. ومع ذلك، كشف استطلاع منفصل للسياح الألمان نُشر الصيف الماضي أن 71% منهم يعتقدون أنها عادة «ألمانية في الغالب»





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Travel Company Beach Chairs Vacation Kos Greece German Tourist Lawsuit Unable To Use Beach Chairs Spent Up To 20 Minutes A Day Searching For A S Children Were Forced To Sleep On The Ground

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