German Soccer Team Players Skeptical of AI-Generated Songs

German soccer team players have expressed doubts about the increasing number of songs created by artificial intelligence that are being circulated about the national team during the World Cup. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Jerome Boateng have also expressed concerns about the songs, saying they prefer music created by humans.

أعرب مدافع المنتخب الألماني لكرة القدم، جوناثان تاه ونيكو شلوتربيك، عن شكوكهما بشأن العدد المتزايد من الأغاني التي تم إنشاؤها بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي والتي يتم تداولها عن المنتخب الوطني خلال كأس العالم.

وقال تاه قبل خوض المنتخب الألماني مباراته الافتتاحية أمام كوراساو: "أحب أن تكون الأغاني من صنع موسيقيين حقيقيين وأشخاص حقيقيين". وقال شلوتربيك: "أعتقد أن بعضها جيد وبعضه الآخر ليس جيداً إلى هذا الحد"، مشيراً إلى أنه لم تظهر أي أغنية داخل المنتخب لتصبح بمثابة النشيد غير الرسمي للفريق خلال البطولة. وألهمت بطولة كأس العالم، المقامة في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، موجة من الأغاني التي تتناول لاعبي المنتخب الألماني، بعضها مولّد بالذكاء الاصطناعي تتضمن محتوى مثيراً للجدل أو محل شك.

يتعارض هذا التوجه مع تقليد راسخ في كرة القدم الألمانية، حيث اعتاد لاعبو المنتخب الوطني تسجيل أغنيات رسمية قبل البطولات الكبرى. قبل كأس العالم 1978 في الأرجنتين، سجل المنتخب الألماني أغنية "صباح الخير يا أرجنتين" بالتعاون مع المغني أودو يوردنز، بينما شارك اللاعبون يورغنز نفسه في أغنية "لقد وصلنا بالفعل إلى ممر برينر" قبل مونديال 1990 الذي تُوجت ألمانيا بلقبه. وفي كأس العالم 1994 بالولايات المتحدة، سجل اللاعبون "بعيد جداً في أمريكا" بالتعاون مع فرقة "فيلاج بيبول".

وقال شلوتربيك إنه ليس المسؤول عن اختيار الموسيقى في غرفة ملابس المنتخب، لكنه يستمتع بالاستماع إلى أي موسيقى يختارها زملاؤه. أما تاه فقد بدا مستمتعاً بالاهتمام الذي حظيت به هذه الأغاني، مؤكداً أن المنتخب يفضل التركيز على كرة القدم بدلاً من الانشغال بالمؤثرات الخارجية





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German Soccer Team Artificial Intelligence Songs World Cup Concerns

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