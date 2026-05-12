German Study: ASC Protein Prolongs Brain Inflammation for 21 Days After Head Injury; Absence Helps Memory, Inhibitors May Prevent Cognitive and Behavioral Decline

A research team from the University of Bonn and its affiliated hospitals in Germany has discovered a crucial role for a protein called ASC in triggering long-term brain inflammation after mild head injuries, paving the way for the development of early therapeutic strategies to mitigate the cognitive and behavioral consequences of such injuries. The study showed that ASC acts as a key component of innate immune response triggers, leading to prolonged inflammation in the brains of mice for up to 21 days after injury. This prolonged inflammation is associated with persistent cognitive and behavioral impairments in a significant portion of patients with mild head injuries, potentially increasing the risk of dementia and mood disorders. The researchers also found that eliminating ASC protein led to a significant improvement in memory tests and a decrease in inflammatory markers, while its presence and aggregation resulted in rapid nerve damage and worsening of motor function. Dr. Sergio Castro Gomez, the lead researcher, believes that these findings represent a significant breakthrough for future pharmacological interventions, as ASC inhibitors could potentially halt neuroinflammatory bleeding, enhance neuroprotection, and accelerate recovery, thereby preventing the gradual deterioration of brain functions in millions of individuals worldwide.

دراسة ألمانية: بروتين ASC يطيل التهاب الدماغ 21 يوماً بعد إصابة الرأس؛ غيابه يحسن الذاكرة ومثبطاته قد تمنع تدهوراً إدراكياً وسلوكياً. كشف فريق بحثي من جامعة بون ومستشفياتها الجامعية في ألمانيا، عن دور محوري لبروتين يُدعى ASC في تحفيز التهابات دماغية طويلة الأمد عقب الإصابات الخفيفة في الرأس، ما يفتح الباب أمام تطوير أولى الاستراتيجيات العلاجية للحد من التداعيات المعرفية والسلوكية الناتجة عن حوادث السقوط والرياضة.

وأوضحت الدراسة، أن هذا البروتين يعمل بمثابة مكون أساسي لأزرار الطوارئ الخلوية؛ حيث يتسبب في استمرار الالتهاب داخل أدمغة الفئران لمدة تصل إلى 21 يوماً بعد الإصابة، وهو ما يفسر سبب معاناة نحو 20% من المصابين بإصابات خفيفة من إعاقات مستمرة وخطر الإصابة بالخرف واضطرابات المزاج. وأثبت الباحثون، من خلال نماذج مخبرية، أن غياب بروتين ASC يؤدي إلى تراجع نشاط الخلايا المناعية في الجهاز العصبي المركزي وانخفاض إنتاج المواد الالتهابية، ما أسهم في تحسن ملحوظ باختبارات الذاكرة؛ وفي المقابل، أدى وجود البروتين وتجمعه إلى انتشار سريع للأضرار العصبية وتفاقم الضعف الإدراكي.

ويرى الدكتور سيرجيو كاسترو غوميز، قائد فريق البحث، أن هذه النتائج تضع اليد على نقطة انطلاق حاسمة للتدخلات الدوائية المستقبلية، حيث يمكن لمثبطات بروتين ASC أن تساعد على وقف نزيف الالتهاب العصبي، وتعزيز الحماية العصبية، ما يسرع عملية التعافي، ويمنع التدهور المستمر في وظائف الدماغ لدى ملايين المصابين سنوياً حول العالم





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ASC Protein Brain Inflammation Cognitive Decline Behavioral Decline Memory Improvement Neuroprotection Pharmacological Interventions Accelerated Recovery Dementia Mood Disorders

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