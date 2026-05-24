German Space Research Center Launches Floating Lab for Hydrogen and Clean Fuel Testing

The German Space Research Center has launched a floating lab to test hydrogen and clean fuel technologies and autonomous systems, accompanied by multiple numerical simulations and real-world trials. The floating lab, named ModuleRis (MODULARIS), will test different types of alternative and clean fuels like methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen. It also aims to evaluate their suitability for use in ship propulsion and integrate new technological developments, primarily focusing on navigation, Autonomous Systems, Security and Defence. Additionally, the rig will host various certifications, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operation.

المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المرك.

المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المركز المركز الألماني لأبحاث الفضاء يطلق مختبراً عائماً لاختبار تقنيات الهيدروجين ووقود نظيف وأنظمة ذاتية، برحلات تجريبية مدعومة بتوأم رقمياحتفل المرك





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Autonomous Systems Hydrogen Clean Energy Alternative Fuels Floating Lab German Space Research Center Flying Lab Hydrogen Clean Fuel Alternative And Clean Fuels Autonomous Systems Security And Defense

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smart Adhesive Eyeglasses Artificial Light (SLA-AL) May Be a New Non-Druggable Treatment for Depression, Anxiety, and Mood DisordersA new smart adhesive eye glass or SLA-AL developed by scientists may offer a new way to treat mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and mood disorders. The research published in the Cell Reports Physical Science journal was led by Dr. Park Jung-Gon of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The study tested the effectiveness of these glasses on mice suffering from depression.

Read more »

Starship يفترض نسخه الأقوى من الصاروخ بعيدة المدى فعليا أثناء اختبارها للتقدم اليومتوقيع SpaceX على "Rocket Lab" بعد إصلاح الخلل الليلي وإجراء تجربة تعديل وضعية لهاغوطية وإعادة تشغيل المحركات للتحكم بها في رحلتهم إلى الفضاء بعد الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساء بتوقيت المحيط الهندي (22,30 بتوقيت جرينتش) اليوم.

Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Criticizes German Proposal for 'Associate Member' Status in EUUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized the German proposal for granting Ukraine 'associate member' status in the EU, stating that it would deny Kyiv the right to express its opinion within the bloc. He also mentioned the progress made in negotiations for full EU membership.

Read more »

Ozbek President Launches Challenge to Promote Reading CultureThe President of Uzbekistan, Shokhrat Orazbayev, launched the National Reading Challenge, a strategic initiative to foster reading culture among the younger generation, as part of a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates in knowledge exchange and government modernization. The challenge is a continuation of the UAE's successful experience in promoting reading culture and serves as a testament to the UAE's leadership in this field. The challenge aims to instill a love for reading and knowledge among the younger generation, empowering them to become leaders and contributors to their future.

Read more »

American-Iranian agreement: 60-day ceasefire extension, free passage of Hormuz, sanctions relief for oil sales; nuclear talks and Israeli concernThe US and Iran are close to signing an agreement that would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, and allow Iran to sell oil freely. Additional nuclear talks and Israeli concern are also mentioned. The agreement includes provisions for the removal of mines and the resumption of maritime traffic, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian ports, and the continuation of US military presence in the region during the 60-day period. Iran has demanded the immediate lifting of sanctions and the permanent removal of sanctions, but the US has stated that this will only be possible if Iran makes concrete concessions in the nuclear talks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern about the Lebanese ceasefire condition during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, stating that the agreement in Lebanon should not be a unilateral ceasefire and that Israel should be allowed to take action against Hezbollah if it violates the ceasefire or launches attacks. The White House hopes to resolve the remaining differences in the coming hours and announce the agreement on Sunday, but there is a possibility that the agreement may not last for the full 60 days if the US believes that Iran is not serious in the nuclear talks.

Read more »

Elon Musk Expected to Rake in Over $1.3Billion, Plus Potentially $1.8Trillion, in Stock Awards From SpaceX and TeslaSpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is set to receive over $1.3 billion in stock awards from SpaceX, the company working in space technologies, rocket propulsion, artificial intelligence, and social media. This includes two tranches totaling $760 billion under certain revenue and performance targets. Additionally, a similar award package was granted to Musk by Tesla, which he also serves as CEO, potentially worth around $1.8 trillion, contingent on the company achieving specified goals. Both award packages are unprecedented in history.

Read more »