Fujairah's F&B Sector Thriving Ahead of Eid al-Adha

The F&B sector in Fujairah is experiencing a significant revival, with occupancy rates reaching 90%, primarily driven by domestic tourism and attractive promotions. The sector's success is attributed to the natural attractions, diverse activities, and a stable security environment that have made Fujairah a preferred destination for relaxation and recreation.

تشهد إمارة الفجيرة انتعاشاً لافتاً في القطاع الفندقي مع اقتراب عطلة عيد الأضحى المبارك، حيث تلامس نسب الإشغال 90%، مدفوعة بإقبال قوي من السياحة الداخلية، إلى جانب العروض الترويجية والمقومات الطبيعية التي عززت مكانة الإمارة كوجهة مفضلة للاسترخاء والاستجمام.

أكد مسؤولون ومديرون في القطاع الفندقي أن نسب الإشغال الحالية تتراوح بين 85% و90%، مع توقعات بارتفاعها خلال أيام العيد، مدعومة بامتداد الإجازة وزيادة الإقبال من المواطنين والمقيمين الباحثين عن قضاء عطلات عائلية وسط الطبيعة التي تجمع بين الجبال وسواحل خليج عُمان. سعيد السماحي، مدير دائرة السياحة والآثار في حكومة الفجيرة، أكد أن نسب الإشغال خلال عطلة عيد الأضحى تراوحت بين 80% و85%، معتمدة بشكل رئيسي على السياحة الداخلية، مشيراً إلى أن العروض السعرية المغرية استقطبت أعداداً كبيرة من الزوار للاستمتاع بالمنتجعات والمنشآت الفندقية، خصوصاً المطلة على الشواطئ البحرية.

وأشار إلى أن الجهود المشتركة بين الجهات المعنية أسهمت في تنشيط الحركة السياحية عبر تنظيم فعاليات وأنشطة ترفيهية متنوعة تستهدف مختلف الفئات، إلى جانب إتاحة الدخول المجاني إلى المواقع التراثية خلال عطلة العيد، مثل متحف الفجيرة والقرية التراثية، بما يعزز التجربة الثقافية للزوار ويرسخ مكانة الإمارة كوجهة تجمع بين الترفيه والتراث. وأضاف أن الأمن والأمان يشكلان أحد أبرز عوامل الجذب السياحي في دولة الإمارات، مؤكداً أن البيئة المستقرة والآمنة أسهمت في تعزيز ثقة الزوار واختيارهم للإمارات عموماً والفجيرة خصوصاً كوجهة مفضلة خلال المواسم والعطلات.

في السياق ذاته، قال أشرف حلمي، مدير منتجع «ميرامار» بمنطقة العقة السياحية، إن المنتجع سجل نسبة إشغال بلغت 85%، غالبيتها من السياحة الداخلية، مستفيداً من موقعه المطل على شاطئ العقة والعروض التنافسية وتنوع الفعاليات. وأضاف أن المنتجع سجل أيضاً حجوزات من الأسواق الأوروبية، ما يعكس تنامي حضور الفجيرة على خارطة السياحة العالمية، وجاذبيتها كوجهة تجمع بين الطبيعة والخدمات الفندقية الراقية.

من جانبه، أكد وائل أحمد، المدير التنفيذي لمنتجع «دبا ماونتن بارك»، أن نسبة الإشغال وصلت إلى 90%، ما يعكس تنامي مكانة الفجيرة كوجهة سياحية مفضلة خلال الصيف والعطلات الرسمية، بفضل موقعها الفريد وخدماتها الفندقية والفعاليات المصاحبة لمواسم الإجازات. وأشار إلى أن العروض السعرية التنافسية أسهمت بشكل مباشر في زيادة الإقبال من السياحة الداخلية، مع استمرار الحجوزات بوتيرة مرتفعة قبيل عطلة عيد الأضحى، لافتاً إلى حرص المنتجع على تعزيز الأجواء الاحتفالية لتقديم تجربة سياحية متكاملة للنزلاء.

ويواصل قطاع السياحة في الفجيرة ترسيخ دوره إحدى الركائز الداعمة للاقتصاد المحلي، مدعوماً ببنية فندقية تضم 34 فندقاً توفر نحو 5,011 غرفة فندقية، إضافة إلى 432 شقة فندقية، ما يعكس تنوع خيارات الإقامة وقدرة الإمارة على استقطاب مختلف شرائح الزوار، وتعزيز مكانتها كوجهة سياحية متنامية تجمع بين الشواطئ والطبيعة الجبلية والمواقع التراثية





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Fujairah Tourism Domestic Tourism Summer Eid Al-Adha Security Environment Attractions Activities Promotion Occupancy Rate Sector Sector's Success Sector's Revival Sector's Growth Sector's Development Sector's Growth Sector's Development Sector's Growth Sector's Development

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