France Bans Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Visits After Video of Activists Detainment on Gaza-Supporting Ship

After the release of a video showing Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand and pose a thumbs-up gesture to two Palestinian activists while surrounded by dozens of other activists on a Gaza-supporting ship, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Pathaye announced on Saturday that they barred Netanyahu from entering French territory.

منعت فرنسا وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي إيتمار بن غفير من دخول أراضيها، بناء على بيان وزير خارجيتها جان نويل بارو السبت، بعد نشر المسؤول اليميني المتطرف فيديو يظهر تنكيلا لخوضين معتقلين من & # 039; أسطول الصمود & # 039; المتضامن مع غزة.

وكتب بارو على منصة إكس " اعتبارا من اليوم، يتم منع إيتمار بن غفير من دخول الأراضي الفرنسية & # 039; "، محملا المسؤولية و & # 039; تصرفات لا يمكن وصفها بحق مواطني فرنسيين وأوروبيين كانوا على متن أسطول الصمود العالمي & # 039; الذي اعترضته الدولة العبرية قبالة سواحل قبرص واعتقلت ناشطيه قبل ترحيلهم. وأضاف الوزير الفرنسي & # 039;: & # 039؛ تختلف مع الأسلوب هذا الأسطول الذي لا يؤدي أي فائدة ويقلل من قيمة الخدمات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية.

لكننا لا نستطيع تحمل تهديد المواطنين الفرنسيين أو الرهيبتهم أو التضييق عليهم بهذه الطريقة، لا سيما من مسؤول عام. & # 039 ; & # 039; وتابع بارو أن الإجراءات بحق بن غفير اتخذتها & # 039; بعد قائمة طويلة من التصريحات والأفعال الصعبة، والتحريض ضد الكراهية والعنف ضد الفلسطينيين & # 039; . وقال & # 039; مثل زميلي الإيطالي (إنتونيو تاياني)، أطالب الاتحاد الأوروبي أيضا بفرض عقوبات على إيتمار بن غفير.

& # 039 ; وظهر الفيديو الذي تسبب出行ا دوليا، مئات الناشطين فوق ظهر سفينة عسكرية، ثم في مركز احتجاز، حيث بدا بن غفير لأحد منهم وهو يلوّح بعلم الدولة العبرية ويردد & # 039; تحيا إسرائيل. & # 039 ; كما أشكر الوزير القوات الإسرائيلية، بعدما دفع عناصر ناشطة أرضا بعنف إثر هتافها أثناء مروره قريبا & # 039; فلسطين حرة حرة & # 039 ; .

& # 039; تلقى تصرفات وزير الأمن القومي انتقادات حتى من داخل الحكومة الإسرائيلية. وندب رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتانياهو بما قام به، وقال & # 039; لا يتوافق مع قيم إسرائيل. & # 039 ; طالبت إيطاليا وإسبانيا الخميس الاتحاد الأوروبي بفرض عقوبات على بن غفير، فيما حضّ رئيس وزراء إيرلندا مايكل مارتن التكتل على اتخاذ & # 039; المزيد من الإجراءات & # 039; ضد إسرائيل.

ونددت إسرائيل الخميس أنها رحّلت جميع النشطاء الأجانب في الأسطول الذي أبحرت غالبية سفنه البالغ عددها نحو خمسين من تركيا الأسبوع الماضي. أوضحت إحدى محاميات أسطول الصمود في فرنسا حنة بوشارب بأن العقوبة & # 039; غير كافية إطلاقا & # 039; كانت من قبل فرنسا. وقالت & # 039; ليس هذا الوزير الذي فعل هذا القرار، الأمر على مستوى دولة إسرائيل & # 039 ;، بشأن الأعمال عنف التي ندد بها الناشطون ورعب دخول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة.

وأعلنت تقديم شكوى ضد مجهول في فرنسا بحق الأشخاص الذين ارتكبوا هذه التجاوزات بصفة فردية أثناء احتجاز الناشطين وضد دولة إسرائيل. ووفقًا لمنظمين، لا يزال أربعة فرنسيين يتلقون العلاج في المستشفى في تركيا، أحدهم أصيب بكسر في فقرات الرقبة، وآخَر يعاني من فقدان السمع إثر تلقيه ضربات بالهراوات على أذنه. وقال أمين عام جمعية التضامن فرنسا-فلسطين، جاك فروشان & # 039;: إن السجون الإسرائيلية هي معسكرات تعذيب، وهذا ما ينبغي أن يثير الاستنكار من الجميع.

& # 039 ; و & # 039; التقي达人 بارث & # 039 ؛، البالغة من العمر 69 عاما، & # 039; أخجل لكوني فرنسية & # 039 ;، بسبب مقاومة الدولة الفرنسية التي لم تفعل شيئا وتتحمل وضع نشطاء سلميين بذريعة الدفاع عن القضية الفلسطينية. & # 039; هذا الأسطول هو أحدث محاولة لدحرجة الحصار الإسرائيلي المفروض على قطاع غزة، بعدما اعترضت القوات الإسرائيلية أسطولا سابقا الشهر الماضي قبالة جزيرة كريت اليونانية. & # 039





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Defense Minister Gaza-Supporting Ship Venezuelan Flag Venezuelan Military Civilians On Board Blocked From Entry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disruptions in Electricity Supply in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Region after Drone Attacks, Including Ising in Moscow and SurroundingsA response to a news report in Russian media about power outages in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions controlled by Russia after drone attacks, and defense of Russia's airspace against drone attacks in Moscow and its surroundings.

Read more »

Google Expands AI Influence in Homes with 'Gemini' and 'Gemini for Home'Google is expanding its influence in the home with its AI-powered assistant, Gemini, and its new platform, Gemini for Home. The platform combines Google Home's technologies with Gemini's advanced capabilities, enabling device manufacturers to quickly and affordably launch AI-powered devices. Google is also encouraging telecommunications, internet service providers, and cybersecurity companies to integrate Google Home Premium into their smart devices, offering advanced features such as a home brief and AI-powered home defense. The move is part of Google's broader strategy to integrate Gemini into its services and products, following a redesign of the Google Home app to prioritize AI capabilities.

Read more »

Israeli military continues cross-fire violations in Gaza, with worsening humanitarian situationThe Israeli military continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, causing more casualties among the Palestinians. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains 'catastrophic', stated by non-governmental organizations. International pressure is mounting on Israel to stop its expansionist policies and curb the violence by Israeli settlers.

Read more »

Potential Shift in Fed Policy Under President-Elect Kevin Warsh Raises Questions on Impact on U.S. Financial SystemThe debate over the next chairmanship of the Federal Reserve, held by Kevin Warsh, indicates a potential shift in the central bank's approach, but the changes will be gradual and will refocus on the "financing plumbing" (Financial Plumbing), or complex infrastructure that manages the flow of money within Wall Street and the American economy. It revolves around whether the Federal Reserve should continue to use its massive general asset account, worth an estimated 6.8 trillion dollars, as a proactive and constant tool to influence financial conditions and markets, as it did during the 2008 financial crisis, or restrict its use only to situations involving severe financial stress or crises. Since the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has expanded significantly, with assets rising from around 800 billion dollars before 2008 to nearly 9 trillion dollars at its peak. These assets currently account for nearly 23% of the U.S. gross domestic product, or about seven times pre-crisis levels. ... concerns about modifying the status quo have the potential to dispel the expectations of constant involvement in supporting financial markets during a pandemic and switching to a new model that leaves the Fed's credibility and the potential effects on interest rates and economic activity uncertain.

Read more »

Tens of thousands protest in Taiwan for increased defense spending after parliament cuts budget by 40 billionHundreds of people gathered in the heart of Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Saturday to support government plans to increase defense spending after the opposition-controlled parliament approved only three-quarters of the requested amount, 40 billion dollars, proposed by President Tsai Ing-wen. The president wanted the parliament to approve additional defense spending, including funds for American arms and domestically manufactured equipment such as drones, to enhance deterrence against China, which claims the island as part of its territory. However, the opposition, which holds the majority of seats in the parliament, approved a version of the spending package proposed by the government, limiting it to American arms only, stating that the government's proposals are unclear and may lead to corruption. Several human rights and pro-independence groups organized the protests in Taipei, raising flags and chanting slogans in support of defense spending.

Read more »

Thousands protest Madrid urging Sanchiz's resignation and early elections due to allegations of corruption implicating and close to him, and backed by oppositionThousands of protesters, which exceeded 80,000 according to the organizers and half that according to local authorities, marched through Madrid on Saturday demanding the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and early elections due to allegations of corruption. The protest was organized by Civil Society Spain, which includes over 150 civil society organizations. They also received support from the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party. The marchers headed towards Plaza de Moncloa, near the official headquarters of the Spanish government. Santiago Abascal, a leader of the far-right Vox party, told journalists before the protest: "No one anymore has not been accused of serious crimes. Spain is hostage to corruption." Despite pleas for Sanchez to resign from investigations against family members and close associates, Sanchez pledged to stay in power - rejecting tools aimed at targeting his family as he considered them politically motivated. Xose Luis Abaloves, a former transport minister who was his deputy, is awaiting a verdict on his corruption case at the end of May. There is also an investigation underway against Sanchez's former socialist leader, Jose Luis Rodriguez Thivero, for corruption, abuse of power, and other crimes, putting further pressure on the government.

Read more »