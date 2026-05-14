France Confirms 26 Cases of Hantavirus on 'Emden Hoendrius' Ship, While Dutch Authorities Say All Passengers Tested Negative

France has announced that 26 people have contracted hantavirus, a rare disease transmitted by rodents, after coming into contact with passengers on the 'Emden Hoendrius' ship. The Dutch authorities have also confirmed that all passengers who arrived in Holland on evacuation flights from the ship have tested negative for the disease. 26 people are currently being quarantined in French hospitals, including 22 who were in close contact with a Dutch woman on the ship. Four other passengers on the ship are being monitored by French doctors, and a fifth French passenger has been confirmed to have contracted hantavirus in a serious condition in a French hospital. 22 passengers currently quarantined in France were on a flight from Saint Helena to Johannesburg or a flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam, which was cancelled after a Dutch passenger was removed from the plane and died in a South African hospital.

أعلنت فرنسا، اليوم الخميس، أن 26 شخصاً خالطوا مصابين بفيروس هانتا على صلة بسفينة الرحلات البحرية "إم في هونديوس" جاءت نتائج اختباراتهم سلبية للمرض. بدورها، قالت السلطات الهولندية إن جميع الأشخاص الذين وصلوا إلى هولندا على متن رحلات الإجلاء من السفينة هذا الأسبوع جاءت نتائج فحوصهم سلبية.

ويخضع 26 شخصاً للعزل في المستشفيات في فرنسا، منهم 22 تم تحديدهم على أنهم خالطوا عن قرب امرأة هولندية كانت على متن السفينة السياحية التي شكلت محور إنذار دولي بشأن المرض النادر الذي ينتقل عادة عن طريق القوارض. ويتابع أطباء فرنسيون أربعة آخرين كانوا على متن السفينة، بينما ثبتت إصابة راكب فرنسي خامس بفيروس هانتا وهو في حالة خطيرة في مستشفى فرنسي.

كان 22 شخصاً من المعزولين حالياً في فرنسا، على متن رحلة جوية من جزيرة سانت هيلينا في المحيط الأطلسي إلى جوهانسبرغ، أو على متن رحلة جوية من جوهانسبرغ إلى أمستردام كان من المقرر أن تستقلها راكبة هولندية تم إنزالها من الطائرة وتوفيت في مستشفى بجنوب إفريقيا. عالمياً، توفي ثلاثة أشخاص أصيبوا بفيروس هانتا، وتأكدت إصابة ستة آخرين، وهناك إصابة محتملة واحدة، كما ظهرت أعراض على راكب أميركي، لكن نتيجة اختربه كانت سلبية، وذلك وفقاً للإحصاءات الرسمية





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Rodents France Dutch Authorities Passengers Quarantine Emden Hoendrius South African Hospital

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French Health Ministry Announces That All Frenchmen Who Were on the Dutch Ferry "Em in Hondius" and Were Infected with Hantavirus Are Receiving Treatment in HospitalsThe French Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that all Frenchmen who were on the Dutch ferry "Em in Hondius" and were infected with Hantavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals. The ministry also announced that the eight Frenchmen who were on the first trip from Saint Helena to Johannesburg, which was accompanied by the infected ship, are receiving treatment in hospitals in Paris. The fourteen others who were on the trip from Johannesburg to Amsterdam, which was not accompanied by the infected ship due to its health condition, are receiving treatment in different French hospitals.

Read more »

France - Corona-like virus outbreak on a cruise ship in BordeauxThe French city of Bordeaux is currently in a state of emergency due to the suspected outbreak of a corona-like virus on a passenger cruise ship operated by 'Ambassador Cruise Line'. One passenger, a 90-year-old man, has died, and over 1,700 passengers and crew have been quarantined. There have been 50 reported cases of severe intestinal symptoms, and a passenger has died. The local health authorities are treating the situation as a likely COVID-19 outbreak. The cruise ship set sail from Shetland in the United Kingdom on May 6th, visiting cities such as Belfast, Liverpool, and Brest before docking in Bordeaux.

Read more »

European Agency: No signs of Hanta variant; genetic sequence matches one transmission, with potential for additional casesThe European Agency for Health and Consumer Protection (EFSA) confirmed on Wednesday that there is no evidence to suggest that the Hanta variant has mutated after the virus outbreak on a cruise ship and caused cases. According to Andreas Hooper, from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in Stockholm, the genetic sequence of the virus is consistent with the known strain and is only found in certain regions of the world. Hooper also mentioned that the available genetic information is almost identical, which suggests that a single event is likely to have occurred for the transmission of the disease from an infected animal to humans.

Read more »

الاتحاد المغربي يحدد ثلاث مباريات ودية قبل مونديال 2026الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم حدد ثلاث مباريات ودية ضمن خطة إعداد منتخبه لـكأس العالم 2026، بهدف رفع الجاهزية البدنية والفنية قبل دخول المنافسات الرسمية، مع توزيع المباريات على بيئات لعب مختلفة داخل المغرب وخارجه. البداية ستكون بمواجهة بوروندي يوم 26 مايو 2026 في ملعب محمد السادس، بدون حضور جماهيري، ثم مواصلة الاستعدادات الودية بمواجهة منتخب مدغشقر يوم 2 يونيو المقبل في ملعب الأمير مولاي عبد الله في مدينة الرباط، اختتام المباريات الودية يوم 7 يونيو 2026 بمواجهة منتخب النرويج في ملعب ريد بول أرينا في نيويورك بالولايات المتحدة.

Read more »

Mass Evacuation of Cruise Ship in France Amid Health CrisisA luxury cruise ship, Ambition, carrying over 1,700 passengers, was forced to evacuate its passengers in the south-west of France due to a health crisis. The ship was on a 14-night journey from Belfast and Liverpool to the French and Spanish coasts, but had to halt its plans after several passengers contracted severe stomach flu-like symptoms.

Read more »

Dutch coach Arne Slot dismisses rumors, believes he'll stay at Liverpool for next seasonArne Slot, the Dutch coach who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, dismissed rumors about his future and expressed confidence in his ability to continue as manager for the upcoming season.

Read more »