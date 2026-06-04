Frank Elliott, Manchester United Fan, Transforms His Look with Iconic Hairstyles Inspired by Soccer Legends

Frank Elliott, a well-known Manchester United fan, has sparked a wave of social media engagement after appearing with a drastically different appearance, making it difficult to recognize him. This transformation took place before the start of the 2026 World Cup. Elliott gained fame in recent years for his vow to keep his hair long until Manchester United won five consecutive matches, a challenge that remains ongoing as the team has yet to achieve this milestone. As a tribute to his commitment, Elliott collaborated with the platform 'Fujiko-Gen', to experiment with various iconic hairstyles associated with soccer legends in World Cup tournaments. Among the hairstyles he tried were the 'Mohawk' style, famously worn by David Beckham during the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, and the 'Afro' style inspired by the Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama.

أثار فرانك إيليت، مشجع مانشستر يونايتد، الشهير بلحيته وشعره الطويل الكثيف، موجة واسعة من التفاعل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعدما ظهر بإطلالة مختلفة تماماً جعلته شبه غير قابل للتعرف عليه، وذلك قبل انطلاق منافسات كأس العالم 2026.

وكان إيليت قد اكتسب شهرة كبيرة خلال العامين الماضيين بعد تعهده بعدم قص شعره حتى يحقق مانشستر يونايتد خمسة انتصارات متتالية، وهو التحدي الذي لا يزال مستمراً مع فشل الفريق في بلوغ هذا الرقم حتى نهاية موسم 2025-2026. وفي خطوة طريفة، تعاون المشجع الشهير مع منصة «فياجوجو»، لتجربة عدد من قصات الشعر الأيقونية المرتبطة بنجوم كرة القدم في بطولات كأس العالم، وأبرزها تسريحة «الموهوك» الشهيرة التي ظهر بها ديفيد بيكهام خلال مونديال 2002 في كوريا الجنوبية واليابان.

ونجح مصففو الشعر في تحويل مظهر إيليت بالكامل، حيث بدا قريباً للغاية من إطلالة بيكهام التاريخية، كما جرى تصميم إطلالات أخرى مستوحاة من النجم الإنجليزي السابق كريس وادل، إضافة إلى الأسطورة الكولومبية كارلوس فالديراما، صاحب الشعر الأشقر المجعد الذي أصبح أحد أشهر رموز كأس العالم 1990. وقال إيليت تعليقاً على التجربة: «أعرف جيداً معنى الالتزام، خصوصاً عندما يتعلق الأمر بقصات الشعر، لذلك استمتعت كثيراً بخوض هذه التحولات المختلفة، وعندما كنت صغيراً كنت أضع صور بيكهام على جدران غرفتي، وكنت أحلم دائماً بأن ألعب مثله وأبدو مثله أيضاً، وربما لا أمتلك قدمه اليمنى الشهيرة، لكنني حصلت على تسريحة (الموهوك)، ولو بشكل مؤقت».

وتفاعل متابعوه بشكل واسع مع الصور المنتشرة، إذ اعتقد كثيرون في البداية أنه قص شعره بالفعل، قبل أن يكتشفوا أن الأمر مجرد تجربة مؤقتة، لتنهال التعليقات الساخرة والمندهشة التي أكدت أن المشجع الأشهر بين جماهير يونايتد نجح في خداع الجميع. وتزامنت هذه الحملة مع تصويت جماهيري لاختيار أشهر قصات الشعر في تاريخ كأس العالم، حيث تصدرت تسريحة بيكهام في مونديال 2002 القائمة، متقدمة على قصات أسطورية ارتبطت بأسماء مثل بول جاسكوين ورونالدو نازاريو ونيمار





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