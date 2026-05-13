French Health Ministry Announces That All Frenchmen Who Were on the Dutch Ferry "Em in Hondius" and Were Infected with Hantavirus Are Receiving Treatment in Hospitals

The French Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that all Frenchmen who were on the Dutch ferry "Em in Hondius" and were infected with Hantavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals. The ministry also announced that the eight Frenchmen who were on the first trip from Saint Helena to Johannesburg, which was accompanied by the infected ship, are receiving treatment in hospitals in Paris. The fourteen others who were on the trip from Johannesburg to Amsterdam, which was not accompanied by the infected ship due to its health condition, are receiving treatment in different French hospitals.

أعلنت وزارة الصحة الفرنسية الأربعاء أن جميع الفرنسيين الذين خالطوا على متن سفينة الرحلات البحرية "إم في هونديوس" الراكبة الهولندية التي توفيت جراء إصابتها بفيروس هانتا، يتلقون العلاج حاليا في مستشفيات.

وتبين أن الفرنسيين الثمانية الذين كانوا على متن الرحلة الأولى التي كانت متجهة في 25 أبريل من جزيرة سانت هيلينا إلى جوهانسبرغ برفقة الراكبة المريضة، يتلقون العلاج في مستشفيات في باريس، بينما يتلقى الأشخاص الأربعة عشر الآخرون الذين كانوا على متن رحلة جوهانسبرغ - أمستردام، والتي لم تكن الراكبة على متنها بسبب حالتها الصحية، يتلقون العلاج داخل مستشفيات في مدن فرنسية مختلفة. وكانت وزيرة الصحة ستيفاني ريست أكدت في مؤتمر صحافي ضرورة بقاء المخالطين المباشرين في المستشفيات لـ14 يوما على الأقل.

وقال المتخصص في الأمراض المعدية في مستشفى بيشا في باريس كزافييه ليسكور، أن المجموعة الأولى تضم ثلاثة فتيان كانوا مسافرين مع ذويهم، وجميعهم يتلقون العلاج في مستشفى بيتي سالبيتريير في باريس. ولا تزال الفرنسية المصابة التي كانت على متن سفينة "إم في هونديوس" وأُعيدت إلى فرنسا مع أربعة ركاب آخرين في نهاية الأسبوع الفائت في رحلة جوية خاصة، في العناية المركزة بمستشفى بيشا، وحالتها خطرة





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French Health Ministry Hantavirus Infected Frenchmen Treatment In Hospitals First Trip Second Trip

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