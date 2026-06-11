Foods Rich in Fiber: Fruits, Vegetables, Nuts, and More

This article highlights various foods that are rich in fiber, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and more. It discusses the benefits of consuming fiber-rich foods and provides information on the fiber content in different servings of these foods.

يوفِّر التفاح كمية جيدة من الألياف؛ حيث يحتوي على 3.5 غرام في التفاحة الصغيرة و4.2 غرام في التفاحة المتوسطة، وهو ما يعادل 12.5 في المائة و15 في المائة من القيمة اليومية الموصى بها التي تبلغ 28 غراماً.

ولكن هناك كثيراً من الأطعمة، بما في ذلك أنواع مختلفة من الخضراوات، توفر أليافاً أكثر في كل حصة، وفقاً لموقع «فيري ويل هيلث»: يُصنَّف الخرشوف كخضراوات غنية بالألياف، بالإضافة إلى أنه غني بالإينولين، وهو ألياف بريبايوتك تدعم صحة الأمعاء وتنظيم سكر الدم. كما أنه منخفض الكربوهيدرات، مما يجعله خضاراً مثالياً لمن يتبعون نظاماً غذائياً منخفض الكربوهيدرات. تحتوي خرشوفة متوسطة الحجم على 6.84 غرام من الألياف (أي 24 في المائة من القيمة اليومية).

يساعد تناول كوبين من الفاصوليا السوداء المطبوخة على تحقيق أكثر من 100 في المائة من هدفك اليومي من الألياف. مع الفاصوليا السوداء، ستحصل أيضاً على مغذيات أخرى مثل الفولات، وهو نوع من فيتامينات «ب» التي تدعم انقسام الخلايا، وصحة خلايا الدم الحمراء، ونمو الجنين. يحتوي نصف كوب من الفاصوليا السوداء المطبوخة على 7.6 غرام من الألياف (أي 27 في المائة من القيمة اليومية). يعتبر القرع الجوزي غنياً بالألياف، بالإضافة إلى ذلك هو غني أيضاً بعناصر مثل البوتاسيوم وفيتامينات «أ» و«ب».

ويحتوي كوب واحد من القرع الجوزي المطبوخ (مقطع مكعبات) على 9 غرامات من الألياف (أي 32 في المائة من القيمة اليومية). تعد البازلاء غنية بالألياف؛ حيث تحتوي على 4.4 غرام لكل نصف كوب مطبوخ. كما أن البازلاء منخفضة نسبياً في السعرات الحرارية وغنية بالبروتين؛ إذ تحتوي على 67 سعرة حرارية و4.3 غرام من البروتين لحجم الحصة نفسها. يوفر كوب من البطاطا الحلوة المطبوخة نحو 8.2 غرام من الألياف، وأقل من 250 سعرة حرارية.

وتُعرف البطاطا الحلوة كذلك بكونها غنية بفيتامين «أ»، المرتبط بفوائد صحة العين والجلد والدماغ، إلى جانب احتوائها على كميات أكبر من مغذيات أخرى، مثل البوتاسيوم وفيتامين «ب 6». يحتوي البروكلي على كميات جيدة من الألياف، سواء تناولته نيئاً أو مشوياً أو مسلوقاً على البخار. وبما أن البروكلي غني أيضاً بالكالسيوم ومضادات الأكسدة وفيتامينات «ك» و«ج» و«أ»، فستحصل على فوائد مضادة للالتهابات، قد تساعد في الحماية من بعض أنواع السرطان، وفقاً لبحوث حديثة.

ويحتوي كوب من البروكلي المطبوخ على 5.1 غرام من الألياف (أي 18 في المائة من القيمة اليومية)





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fiber Health Benefits Foods Rich In Fiber Fruits Vegetables Nuts Protein Low-Carb

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