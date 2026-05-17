Fitbit Air, Google's new healthy wearable, aims to compete directly with Whoop, a membership-based health and fitness platform, in the market for daily health trackers. Fitbit Air starts at $99.99 (approximately 367 UAE riyals), offering basic measurements without requiring a subscription, in contrast to Whoop, which offers both basic measurements and premium features through a subscription.

17 مايو 2026 أعلنت «غوغل» عن سوارها الصحي الجديد Fitbit Air، في خطوة تعيد علامة Fitbit إلى واجهة المنافسة في سوق أجهزة تتبع الصحة اليومية، وتضعها في مواجهة مباشرة مع نموذج Whoop القائم على العضوية والتحليلات الرياضية المتقدمة.

ويبدأ سعر السوار الجديد من 99.99 دولاراً أي نحو 367 درهماً إماراتياً، فيما تقول Google إن الجهاز هو أصغر وأقل سعراً من أسواره السابقة، وأنه مصمم للارتداء طوال اليوم، مع بطارية تصل إلى أسبوع، وتجربة مجانية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر من خدمة Google Health Premium. الجدير بالذكر أن Fitbit Air لا يحاول أن يكون ساعة ذكية تقليدية، بل يعمل كجهاز صغير يراقب الجسم بهدوء، ثم ينقل البيانات إلى تطبيق Google Health، ليمكن المستخدم من الحصول على رؤية أوضح عن نومه ونشاطه ومؤشرات جسمه.

لا يكمن الاختلاف بين Fitbit Air وWhoop فقط في شكل السوار، بل في طريقة الدفع ونموذج الاستخدام، حيث حرص Fitbit على توفير عرض pricediff هذا بالسعر المباشر يبدأ من نحو 367 درہم إماراتي، مع خيار اشتراك خاص في خدمة Google Health Premium لمن يريد الميزات المتقدمة. من ناحية أخرى، يعتمد Whoop على نموذج مختلف حيث يحصل المستخدم على الجهاز في خطة اشتراك مدعومة بنموذج العضوية، وتحليلات مستمرة، والوصول إلى المنصة والبيانات.

في الدول العربية، لا يوجد حتى الآن موعد رسمي لطرح Fitbit Air ولا يوجد تاريخ للتوفر في الإمارات، فيما تؤكد Google أن السوار متاح للطلب المسبق بسعر يبدأ من 99.99 دولاراً أي نحو 367 درهم إماراتي، وأن النسخةávka الخاصة ستكون على الرفوف في الولايات المتحدة giorno 26 Maarho.

تظهر المنافسة بين Fitbit Air وWhoop في نقطتين أساسيتين: السعر ونموذج الاشتراك، فتاة الجديد من Google يُباع كجهاز مستقل يشكل السحب يداً عن يداً مع Whoop، في حين أن Whoop يركز على النموذج المتقدم العضوية، والآخر ينظر إلى المستخدم الذي يريد تتبع صحياً بسيطاً بسعر أرخص يشمل الجثث والنشاط والجثث والعبد، في المقابل، يوجه Whoop أكثر إلى الرياضيين والمستخدمين الذين يريدون تحليلات أعمق حول التعافي والعبور والجسم وتجربات في الجسم، وبهذا، لا تتنافس الشركتان فقط على شكل السوار، ولكن في الطريقة التي يدفع بها المستخدم مقابل بياناته الصحية وتحليلها





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