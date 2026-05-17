First binary neutron star system found generating unique type supernovae every 9 days

Scientists have discovered a rare binary star system, a neutron star and a hot neutron star companion, which is generating a unique type of supernova every 9 days.

اكتشاف نظام ثنائي نادر (قزم أبيض وقزم فرعي ساخن) يحدث انفجارات نوفا قزمية كل 9 أيام وقد يندمج خلال 226 مليون سنة اكتشف فريق دولي من علماء الفلك أول نظام نجمي ثنائي ساخن من نوعه في الكون، يُنتج انفجارات نجمية قزمة دورية، يتكون من نجم قزم أبيض وقزم فرعي ساخن، وذلك عبر دمج بيانات مرصد (زويكي للظواهر العابرة) وقمر اصطناعي لمسح الكواكب الخارجية.

بينت الدراسة، التي قادها علماء من جامعة هامبورغ الألمانية، أن النظام المكتشف الذي يحمل اسم (ZTF J0007+4804) يتكون من قزم أبيض تتراكم عليه المادة تبلغ كتلته 0.48 كتلة شمسية، وقزم فرعي ساخن من النوع (B) يعمل كنجم مانح للمادة وتبلغ كتلته 0.42 كتلة شمسية ودرجة حرارته 23500 كلفن، يدوران حول بعضهما بفترة مدارية قصيرة للغاية تصل إلى 1.81 ساعة فقط.

ورصد الفلكيون، بناءً على بيانات جُمعت بين عامي 2018 و2024، أن هذا النظام يشهد انفجارات نوفا قزمية من نوع (SU UMa) تتكرر كل تسعة أيام تقريباً، وتتميز بحدوث انفجارات هائلة فائقة تدوم لأسبوع أو أسبوعين بين الانفجارات العادية الأقل حدة، ليكون بذلك أول نظام معروف يجمع بين قزم فرعي ساخن وقزم أبيض ويظهر هذه الانفجارات الدورية، ورابع نظام ثنائي يخضع لظاهرة (فيضان فص روش) لنقل الكتلة. وتوقعت الدراسة أن يندمج النجمان في غضون 226 مليون سنة نتيجة انبعاث موجات الجاذبية، ما سينتج عنه على الأرجح قزم أبيض ضخم واحد يفتقر إلى الهيدروجين، دون استبعاد سيناريو بديل بحدوث انفجار نووي حراري هائل، مرجحة أن يكون النظام قد视讯 في الأصل من نجمين في مرحلة التسلسل الرئيسي بكتل تزيد عن كتلتي الشمس





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Binary Star System Neutron Star Hot Neutron Star Supernova Type SU Uma

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