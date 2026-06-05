First U.S. case of the deadly fly in decades sparks concern over spread and potential impact on cattle industry

The discovery of the first confirmed case of the fly in Texas in decades has raised concerns about its spread and potential impact on the cattle industry. The fly, known as the cattle fly or stable fly, poses a threat to livestock and can lead to the death of the host if left untreated. The discovery of the case in a farm in Brazoria County, Texas, comes after the fly was detected in Mexico last year and spread north. The Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have taken measures to contain the spread and prevent the spread of the fly, including a 20-mile radius around the infected farm. The potential impact on the cattle industry in Texas, which could amount to $1.8 billion, has raised concerns about the stability of the fly's spread and the impact on consumer demand for beef.

رصد أول إصابة بالدودة الحلزونية بمزرعة في تكساس منذ عقود؛ إجراءات لاحتواء الانتشار وحماية القطعان المتراجعة وخسائر محتملة 1.8 ملياريسابق المسؤولون الاتحاديون والمحليون الزمن في جنوب تكساس في أعقاب رصد أول حالة إصابة في مزرعة أمريكية منذ عقود بالدودة الحلزونية، وهي طفيلي آكل للحم الحي، بعدما تم رصد إصابة عجل هذا الأسبوع.

ويخشى المتعاملون من أن يؤدي أي اتساع للإصابات إلى المزيد من الانخفاض في أعداد قطعان الماشية في الولايات المتحدة، التي وصلت لأدنى مستوياتها منذ 75 عاما، أو إلى إضعاف طلب المستهلكين الأمريكيين على لحوم البقر. وقال وزير الزراعة الأمريكي بروك رولينز يوم الخميس إنه لم يتم اكتشاف أي إصابات في الأبقار أو الحيوانات الأخرى في المناطق المحيطة بالحالة المؤكدة.

ويشكل اكتشاف الإصابة في لا بريور بتكساس ضربة لمربي الماشية في الولايات المتحدة الذين كانوا يتخوفون من تفشي آفة (الدودة الحلزونية للعالم الجديد) محليا مع اتساع الآفة شمالا عبر المكسيك خلال العام الماضي. وسارعت وزارة الزراعة ومسؤولو ولاية تكساس إلى وقف نقل الحيوانات في منطقة تمتد 20 كيلومترا حول الحالة واتخذوا تدابير أخرى لمنع انتشار الطفيلي.

وقال رولينز للصحفيين في اتصال هاتفي «إذا تعاوننا جميعا معا واتبعنا إرشادات العلاج وتقييد الحركة هذه، فلن يكون هناك سبب للاعتقاد بأن هذا الظهور سيؤدي إلى أي نوع من استقرار الآفة على جانبنا من الحدود». وأخبرت رولينز المشرعين الأمريكيين في وقت سابق بأن وزارة الزراعة تعتقد أنها قادرة على احتواء الوضع بعد رصد الحالة، وهي الأولى في تكساس منذ عام 1966. وأكدت أن الدودة الحلزونية لا تشكل تهديدا لسلامة الأغذية.

والديدان الحلزونية هي يرقات ذباب طفيلي تضع إناثها بيضها في الجروح المفتوحة والأغشية المخاطية لأي حيوان من ذوي الدم الحار. بمجرد أن يفقس البيض، تستخدم المئات من إرقات الديدان الحلزونية أفواهها الحادة للحفر في اللحم الحي، مما يؤدي في النهاية إلى مقتل المضيف إذا لم يتم علاجه. ويمكن أن يهدد رصد هذه الحالة صناعة الثروة الحيوانية في تكساس، التي ربما تواجه خسائر اقتصادية تقدر بنحو 1.8 مليار دولار في حالة انتشار الآفة.

وتم القضاء على الدودة الحلزونية في الولايات المتحدة في الستينيات عندما بدأ الباحثون في إطلاق أعداد هائلة من ذكور الذباب بعد تعقيمها. وعند تزاوجها مع الإناث البرية تنتج الإناث بيضا غير مخصب





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