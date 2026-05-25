First Gigawatt-Scale Solar-Plus-Storage Project in the UAE

A global energy solutions provider, Sun Gro, has signed an agreement with the UAE-based company, Masdar, to supply a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and solar energy storage solutions for a large-scale renewable energy project in the UAE. The project, developed by Masdar and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), combines 5.2 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity and a 19 GWh BESS, providing unprecedented levels of renewable energy capacity. The agreement includes the delivery of 7.5 GWh of PowerTitan 3.0 battery energy storage systems and 2.6 GWh of solar energy storage solutions, ensuring the project's reliability and performance. The project aims to meet the growing demand for clean, uninterrupted power supply and support various applications, including heavy energy-consuming industries, commercial operations, residential communities, and emerging digital infrastructure. It represents a significant milestone in integrating solar PV and battery energy storage technologies and will provide a first-of-its-kind, competitive rate for clean energy. The project is designed to be a model for replication worldwide, addressing the intermittency challenges in renewable energy generation.

وقّعت «صن جرو»، المزود العالمي لعاكسات الطاقة الكهروضوئية وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة، وشركة «مصدر» اتفاقية لتوريد نظام تخزين الطاقة (ESS) وحلول عاكسات الطاقة الكهروضوئية لمشروع الطاقة المتجددة على مدار الساعة (RTC) في دولة الإمارات، وهو أول مشروع من نوعه عالمياً للطاقة المتجددة على مدار الساعة وعلى نطاق الغيغاواط.

يجمع المشروع، الذي تطوره «مصدر» وشركة مياه وكهرباء الإمارات (EWEC)، بين قدرة توليد من الطاقة الشمسية الكهروضوئية (PV) تبلغ 5.2 غيغاواط ونظام بطاريات تخزين الطاقة (BESS) بسعة 19 غيغاواط ساعة، ما يتيح توفير الحمل الأساسي من الطاقة المتجددة على نطاق غير مسبوق. بموجب الاتفاقية، ستقوم «صن جرو» بتوريد أنظمة PowerTitan 3.0 لتخزين الطاقة بسعة إجمالية تبلغ 7.5 غيغاواط ساعة، إلى جانب 2.6 غيغاواط من حلول عاكسات الطاقة الكهروضوئية، بما يدعم موثوقية تشغيل المشروع وكفاءته.

صُمم المشروع للمساعدة في تلبية الطلب المتزايد على الكهرباء النظيفة غير المنقطعة، وسيدعم مجموعة من التطبيقات تشمل الصناعات الكثيفة الاستهلاك للطاقة، والعمليات التجارية، والمجتمعات السكنية، والبنية التحتية الرقمية الناشئة. يمثل المشروع تقدماً كبيراً في دمج تقنيات الطاقة الشمسية الكهروضوئية وتخزين البطاريات على مستوى المرافق. ومن المتوقع، عند دخوله حيز التشغيل في عام 2027، أن يدعم توفير طاقة نظيفة موثوقة على مدار الساعة، مع تعزيز مرونة الشبكة في مواجهة الاضطرابات ورفع مستوى مرونة شبكات الكهرباء.

سيستخدم المشروع أكثر من 1,000 من أنظمة تخزين الطاقة المُبرَّدة بالسائل من طراز PowerTitan 3.0، المتكاملة مع تقنيات متقدمة لعاكسات الطاقة الكهروضوئية، لدعم إمداد الطاقة المستمر وتعزيز استقرار الشبكة. يعمل كل نظام وفق دورة مُحسّنة تتضمن الشحن لمدة 8 ساعات والتفريغ لمدة 16 ساعة، بما يدعم إمداداً مستقراً ومرناً من الطاقة المتجددة. ويجمع النظام بين تصميم قائم على كتل التيار المتردد والإدارة على مستوى الرف، وقد صُمم لتعزيز السلامة التشغيلية والكفاءة.

ويشتمل النظام على نظام تحويل الطاقة (PCS) المبرّد بالسائل بالكامل والقائم على تقنية كربيد السيليكون (SiC)، محققاً كفاءة قصوى تبلغ 99.3% وكفاءة دورة الشحن والتفريغ (RTE) للنظام بنسبة 90%. صُمم النظام للعمل في مناخات قاسية، ويمكن تشغيله عند درجات حرارة تصل إلى 55 درجة مئوية من دون خفض القدرة، ما يجعله ملائماً للغاية لبيئة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة. يعيد المشروع تعريف إمكانات الطاقة المتجددة، من خلال التغلب على عدم استقرار الإمدادات.

وعند دخوله حيز التشغيل، سيوفر للمرة الأولى الحمل الأساسي من الطاقة المتجددة على نطاق الغيغاواط وبتعرفة منافسة عالمياً. وقد صُمم المشروع ليكون نموذجاً يمكن تكراره حول العالم





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Energy Storage Battery Energy Storage System Solar Energy Storage Renewable Energy UAE Masdar Emirates Water And Electricity Company Powertitan 3.0 Solar Photovoltaic Capacity Battery Energy Storage Systems Clean Energy Competitive Rate Model Replication

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