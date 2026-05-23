Finaleigned Arabian Showdown chess in Sharjah : Dedicated to the memory of Abdulaziz al-Hilfi Marmemjed: The Arabian Showdown is organized by Sharjah Cultural Chess and will feature 240 participants from 13 countries, marking the life and contributions of Abdulaziz al-Hilfi., the pillar in the chess field, and the first championship to be internationally recognized.

The event, held in Sharjah for three consecutive days, aims to promote chess, attract players from various nationalities, offer a strong platform for local players to compete against international champions, and dedicate a charity in Uganda in honor of Abdulaziz al-Hilfi's decades-long contributions to promoting chess and enhancing its stature in Sharjah. The Arabian Showdown will cohesively host a two-tier championship, featuring game players who are exceptions in the chess community, encouraging the development of chess-related resources in this region.

انطلاق بطولة عبدالعزيز بلحيف الدولية للشطرنج بالشارقة 3 أيام بمشاركة 240 لاعباً من 13 دولة وتخليد مسيرته وتصنيفها دولياً انطلقت منافسات النسخة الأولى من بطولة عبدالعزيز بلحيف الدولية للشطرنج الكلاسيكي، التي ينظمها نادي الشارقة الثقافي للشطرنج على مدار 3 أيام، بمشاركة 240 لاعباً ولاعبة يمثلون 13 دولة، تخليداً لذكرى المغفور له عبدالعزيز بلحيف النعيمي أحد أقطاب اللعبة، والذي خدم الشطرنج على مدار 30 عاماً، وكان من جيل الرواد الذين أسسوا مسيرة لعبة الأذكياء بالدولة، وتعد البطولة مصنفة دولياً وفق لوائح الاتحاد الدولي للشطرنج.

بدأ الافتتاح بالسلام الوطني لدولة الإمارات وآيات من الذكر الحكيم، كما تم عرض فيلم وثائقي عن مسيرة المغفور له عبدالعزيز بلحيف النعيمي، بحضور عدد كبير من الشخصيات..





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Sports Chess Sharjah Abdulaziz Al-Hilfi Arabian Showdown International Recognition Promotion Of Chess In Sharjah Development Of Chess Community Charity In Honor To Abdulaziz Al-Hilfi Chess As A Culture Chess As A Pride

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