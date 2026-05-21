Economy of the UAE: Abdullah bin Thawail Al Marri Emphasizes on Open and Resilient Economy

The UAE's economy continues to be built on openness, continuity, and the ability to adapt to global changes, according to Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Thawail Al Marri. He emphasized that the UAE economy has proven its ability to maintain competitiveness and stability despite geopolitical challenges and regional fluctuations.

21 مايو 2026 أكد وزير الاقتصاد والسياحة عبدالله بن طوق المري، أن دولة الإمارات تواصل ترسيخ نموذج اقتصادي قائم على الانفتاح والاستمرارية والقدرة على التكيف مع المتغيرات العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن الاقتصاد الوطني أثبت قدرته على الحفاظ على تنافسيته واستقراره رغم التحديات الجيوسياسية والتقلبات الإقليمية.

وقال عبدالله بن طوق المري، في كلمة خلال قمة "إيكونومي ميدل إيست" في أبوظبي إن الإمارات لم تبنِ اقتصادها لظروف الرخاء فقط، بل ليكون قادراً على الأداء في مختلف الظروف. وأشار إلى أنه وفي عالم يتسم بالتجزء وعدم اليقين، فإن الأفضلية ستكون للاقتصادات المنفتحة والموثوقة والقادرة على الاستمرار في العمل بكفاءة. وقال، إن المنطقة تمر بمرحلة استثنائية شهدت أحد أكثر الصراعات خطورة منذ عقود، موضحاً أن الاختبار الأول في مثل هذه الظروف هو الأمن، والثاني الاستمرارية، والثالث الثقة.

وأضاف عبدالله بن طوق المري، أن الرسالة الاقتصادية الأساسية التي تؤكدها الإمارات تتمثل في أنها دولة منفتحة وتعمل بكفاءة وتتمتع ببيئة اقتصادية يمكن التنبؤ بها. وأوضح أن متوسط نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي السنوي للدولة بين عامي 2021 و2025 بلغ نحو 5%، فيما سجل النمو غير النفطي نحو 6.2%.

وأشار إلى أن الأنشطة غير النفطية وصلت إلى أكثر من 77% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، في حين تجاوزت التجارة الخارجية غير النفطية للدولة 3.8 تريليون درهم خلال عام 2025، وبلغت الصادرات غير النفطية 813 مليار درهم، وهما مستويان قياسيان. ولفت عبدالله بن طوق المري، إلى أن هذه المؤشرات تؤكد أن التنويع الاقتصادي في الدولة لم يعد مجرد طموح، بل أصبح واضحاً في هيكل الاقتصاد الوطني.

وأكد أن المرونة الاقتصادية ليست شعاراً، بل نتيجة سياسات، مشيراً إلى أن استجابة الدولة ركزت على حماية استمرارية الأعمال والحفاظ على تدفق التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد والخدمات الأساسية بأقل قدر من التعطل. وقال إن مفهوم المرونة لا يقتصر على بناء المخزونات الاستراتيجية فقط، بل يشمل تنويع المسارات التجارية، وسرعة الإجراءات الجمركية، وتعدد الموانئ والمطارات، وبناء شبكات مورّدين موثوقين، وتعزيز التنسيق المؤسسي والرقمي.

وأضاف أن تركيزنا خلال المرحلة المقبلة يقوم على تعزيز النمو ودفع المحركات الرئيسية للاقتصاد بوتيرة أكبر، واستقطاب المواهب والكفاءات، إضافة إلى تطوير سلاسل التوريد. وأكد عبدالله بن طوق أن قوة الإمارات لا تستند فقط إلى بنيتها التحتية، بل أيضاً إلى متانة منظومتها المالية، موضحاً أن الأصول الأجنبية للدولة تتجاوز تريليون دولار، بينما تدير الصناديق السيادية الإماراتية أكثر من تريليوني دولار من الأصول





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