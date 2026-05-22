Early detection of type 1 diabetes: Early symptoms, monitoring, and prevention

A study suggests that comprehensive blood tests for children can detect type 1 diabetes early, reducing the risk of complications. The study also highlights the importance of early detection and monitoring, as well as the need to screen even those without a family history.

في دراسة توصية بفحص دم شامل للأطفال للكشف المبكر عن السكري النوع الأول دون حصر تاريخ عائلي للحد من المضاعفات الطارئة، أفاد باحثون بأنه من الممكن الكشف عن مرض السكري من النوع الأول لدى جميع الأطفال عن طريق فحص الدم قبل وقت طويل من ظهور الأعراض أو حدوث حالة طارئة، مما يشير إلى أن إجراء فحص مبكر على نطاق أوسع ربما يكون في مظهله.

وقال الباحثون في تقرير نشر في مجلة الجمعية الطبية الأمريكية (جاما) إن معظم الأطفال الذين شخصوا بالإصابة بداء السكري من النوع الأول بشكل كامل في هذه الدراسة لم يكن لديهم تاريخ عائلي للمرض، ما يعني أنه لا ينبغي أن يقتصر الفحص على أولئك الذين لديهم تاريخ عائلي للمرض. وقال إستر لاتريس من مؤسسة (بريكثرو تي1.

دي)، التي ساعدت في تمويل البحث، في بيان «إمكانية اكتشاف داء السكري من النوع الأول مبكراً عبر الفحص والمراقبة إنجاز كبير ينطوي على إمكانات هائلة للوصول إلى شريحة عريضة من الأشخاص وتغيير مسار المرض لأولئك الذين سيصابون به». وأشار الباحثون إلى أن الأسر لا تتعرف في كثير من الأحيان إلى أعراض الإنذار المبكر لداء السكري مثل العطش المفرط أو فقدان الوزن أو الإرهاق، مما يؤدي إلى تطور الحماض الكيتوني السكري، وهي حالة طبية طارئة خطيرة.

في دراسة أجريت في ألمانيا، خضع أكثر من 220 ألف طفل لاختبارات الكشف المبكر عن داء السكري من النوع الأول خلال رعاية طبية روتينية للأطفال. وجرى تحليل عينة دم محدودة للكشف عن وجود نوعين على الأقل من الأجسام المضادة الذاتية لخلايا جذر البنكرياس، وهي خلايا مناعية تهاجم البنكرياس عن طريق الخطأ. ويعتبر الأطفال الذين لديهم أجسام مضادة ذاتية للجزر البنكرياسية ولكن بمستويات طبيعية من الجلوكوز في الدم في المرحلة الأولى من المرض.

وفي المرحلة الثانية، تظهر أولى علامات اضطراب أيض الجلوكوز. أما المرحلة الثالثة، يصبح الإنسولين أمراً ضرورياً. وفي الفحص الأولي، تبين أن 590 طفلاً، أو نحو 0.3 بالمئة، مصابون بداء السكري من النوع الأول في مراحلته المبكرة. وفي نهاية المطاف، تطورت حالة 212 منهم إلى المرحلة الثالثة





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Type 1 Diabetes Early Detection Comprehensive Blood Tests Family History Screening

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