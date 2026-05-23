Expert Calls for Rethinking Negative Image of Bread, Emphasizing Its Importance as a Basic Food

An expert in bread technology and cereal, Anelís Romero, has called for a reevaluation of the negative image associated with bread in recent years. She emphasizes that bread is a fundamental food that should not be stigmatized, but rather understood in the context of a balanced and healthy diet. In an interview with El País, Romero, the director of the 'Café del Pan y las Harinas' Cátedra do Pan e do Pan e do Cereal, established in 2016 in Spain, explains that the issue is not with bread itself but with the way it is consumed alongside other foods, especially in a food environment filled with processed foods. She states, 'We attribute the blame to bread, while we live surrounded by a large number of processed foods.' Furthermore, she highlights studies conducted by her team that show the possibility of incorporating bread into a healthy and balanced diet without any problems.

NEWS TEXT: دعت أستاذة تكنولوجيا الأغذية والخبيرة في مجال الخبز، أنخيليس روميرو، إلى إعادة النظر في الصورة السلبية التي ارتبطت بالخبز خلال السنوات الأخيرة، مؤكدة أنه طعام أساسي لا ينبغي شيطنته، بل فهمه ضمن سياق النظام الغذائي الكامل.

وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة "إل باييس"، أوضحت روميرو، وهي مديرة "كرسي الخبز والحبوب" Cátedra do Pan e do Pan e do Cereal الذي تأسس عام 2016 في إسبانيا، أن المشكلة ليست في الخبز نفسه، بل في طريقة تناوله مع أطعمة أخرى، خاصة في بيئة غذائية مليئة بالأطعمة فائقة المعالجة. وقالت: "نحمّل الخبز مسؤولية ما نأكله معه، بينما نعيش وسط كمّ كبير من الأغذية المصنعة".

وأضافت أن الدراسات التي يشرف عليها فريقها تُظهر إمكانية إدراج الخبز ضمن نظام غذائي صحي ومتوازن دون أي مشكلة. وأشارت روميرو إلى أن الكرسي الأكاديمي الذي تديره هو الوحيد في إسبانيا المتخصص في دراسة الخبز والحبوب، وقد نشأ في غاليسيا بدعم من مخابز دا كونيا Da Cunha، التي تمتلك حقولًا خاصة ومطاحنها الخاصة، بهدف ربط الخبرة الحرفية بالبحث العلمي.

وبحسب ما أوضحته، فإن المشروع انتقل لاحقًا إلى جامعة سانتياغو بعد توقف الدعم خلال جائحة كوفيد-19، ليصبح مشروعًا أكاديميًا مستقلًا يركز على البحث والتعليم ونشر المعرفة حول الحبوب والخبز. كما شددت على أن الخبز التقليدي، المصنوع بمكونات بسيطة، يظل خيارًا صحيًا أفضل من الأنواع المصنعة، داعية إلى الابتعاد عن الأحكام المسبقة مثل اعتباره سببًا لزيادة الوزن، ومؤكدة أن المشكلة الحقيقية غالبًا ما تكمن في النظام الغذائي الكامل وليس في الخبز وحده





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Bread Technology Cereal Expert Balanced Diet Processed Foods Health Problems Negative Image

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