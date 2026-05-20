Europa Unveils New Reusable Rocket Concept, Aiming to Challenge SpaceX's Starship

The new rocket project, called RLV C5, aims to provide Europe with a strategic alternative to ensure greater independence in accessing space, given the rapid advancements led by SpaceX's Starship. RLV C5 is designed to be more efficient in terms of fuel efficiency and payload-to-dry mass compared to SpaceX's Starship. It can carry over 70 tonnes to low Earth orbit, putting it in the category of heavy rockets. The project envisions an independent European space capability, with the potential to send payloads into deep space.

كشفت أوروبا عن مشروع صاروخ فضائي جديد يحمل اسم RLV C5، في خطوة تمثل تحولاً مهماً في سباق تطوير الصواريخ الثقيلة القابلة لإعادة الاستخدام، وسط محاولات أوروبية لبناء قدرات مستقلة تنافس التطور السريع الذي تقوده شركة سبيس إكس الأميركية عبر مركبة "ستار شيب".

وبحسب دراسة نُشرت في مجلة CEAS Space Journal، فإن الصاروخ الأوروبي الجديد صُمم ليكون أكثر كفاءة من حيث استهلاك الوقود ونسبة الحمولة إلى كتلة الإطلاق، مع الاعتماد على مفهوم إعادة الاستخدام الجزئي بدلاً من إعادة الاستخدام الكامل الذي تتبعه سبيس إكس.





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Europe New Rocket Project Sustainable Space Industry Launch Vehicle Development Mastering Re-Entry Technologies

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