European Stocks Open Strong, Reaching Record Highs in Over a Month, as Optimism Grows over Iran Deal

European stock markets opened the week on strong gains, reaching their highest levels in over a month, as investor optimism grows over the possibility of a deal to end tensions between the United States and Iran. The Stoxx 600 European index rose by 0.64% to 628.93 points during early trading, approaching its all-time high recorded in February before the Middle East conflict. The gains were supported by broad-based increases across most European sectors, led by bank stocks that surged by 1.7%, while airlines benefited from a sharp decline in oil prices. Shares of Loefvenza rose by 4.2%, while those of Air France-KLM surged by 9%, coinciding with a 5% drop in Brent crude oil to around 98 dollars per barrel. Investors are closely watching the US-Iran talks, with President Donald Trump stating that Washington and Tehran had“”negotiated” a lot regarding a potential memorandum of understanding that could lead to reopening the Strait of Hormuz for global oil traffic. While Trump emphasized that he was not in a hurry to finalize an agreement, markets focused on the potential for geopolitical détente, especially given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of global oil and gas supplies. A potential thaw in the region is seen as supportive to European economies, which heavily rely on energy imports. On the individual stock front, Delfhi Herold shares surged by 12% after reports indicated that the board of directors of Uber discussed raising its offer for the German company, following a previous rejection of a previous offer valued at over 11.5 billion euros by one of the major shareholders.

افتتحت الأسهم الأوروبية تعاملات الأسبوع على ارتفاعات قوية، مسجلة أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من شهرين، وسط تنامي تفاؤل المستثمرين بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي التوترات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ما عزز شهية المخاطرة وخفف المخاوف المرتبطة بالتضخم وتباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي.

وصعد مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي بنسبة 0.64% ليصل إلى 628.93 نقطة خلال التعاملات المبكرة، مقترباً من أعلى مستوياته التاريخية المسجلة في فبراير الماضي، قبل اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط. وجاءت المكاسب مدعومة بارتفاع واسع لمعظم القطاعات الأوروبية، بقيادة أسهم البنوك التي قفزت بنحو 1.7%، في وقت استفادت فيه شركات الطيران من التراجع الحاد في أسعار النفط.

وارتفع سهم لوفنهانزا بنسبة 4.2%، بينما قفز سهم الخطوط الجوية الفرنسية-الهولندية بنحو 9%، بالتزامن مع انخفاض خام برنت بنسبة 5% إلى حدود 98 دولاراً للبرميل. ويترقب المستثمرون تطورات المحادثات الأمريكية الإيرانية، بعدما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أن واشنطن وطهران“”تفاوضتا إلى حد كبير” بشأن مذكرة تفاهم لاتفاق سلام محتمل قد يؤدي إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة النفط العالمية.

ورغم تأكيد ترامب أنه ليس في عجلة من أمره لإبرام اتفاق نهائي، فإن الأسواق ركزت على احتمالات التهدئة الجيوسياسية، خاصة مع الأهمية الاستراتيجية لمضيق هرمز الذي يمر عبره نحو خُمس إمدادات النفط والغاز العالمية. ويُنظر إلى أي انفراج محتمل في المنطقة باعتباره عاملاً داعماً لاقتصادات أوروبا، التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على واردات الطاقة، في وقت كانت فيه المخاوف من ارتفاع أسعار النفط تضغط على أداء الأسواق الأوروبية خلال الأشهر الماضية.

وعلى صعيد الأسهم الفردية، قفز سهم ديلفري هيرو بنسبة 12% بعد تقارير أفادت بأن مجلس إدارة“”أوبر” ناقش رفع عرضه للاستحواذ على الشركة الألمانية، عقب رفض أحد كبار المساهمين عرضاً سابقاً قيّم الشركة بأكثر من 11.5 مليار يورو. ومن المتوقع أن تبقى أحجام التداول محدودة نسبياً خلال الجلسة، مع إغلاق الأسواق في كل من الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة بسبب العطلات الرسمية





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