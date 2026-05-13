According to a study conducted by a renowned energy research group, the EU may face increased dependence on US natural gas imports by 2028. The research warns of the risks posed by rising fuel prices due to the EU's increased reliance on a single country for energy.

توقع باحثون في معهد اقتصاديات الطاقة وanalysis that shipments of liquid natural gas (LNG) to Europe from the US may account for 80% of Europe's gas imports by 2028, presenting risks due to this dependence on a single fuel provider.

The study, conducted by a non-profit organization, forecasts that the US is on track to become the largest LNG supplier to Europe this year, based on aggregated LNG and pipeline gas imports. Furthermore, it anticipates Europe importing three-quarters of its natural gas requirements from the US by 2026. In 2025, Europe imported 58% of its natural gas needs from the US. The EU has been gradually reducing its dependence on Russian energy in response to the war in Ukraine.

Some EU officials have expressed concern about the increased reliance on US energy due to President Trump's efforts to control Greenland. The study emphasized that increased US imports entail risks to Europe from 'new energy dependence' on one provider. The European Union is currently experiencing rising oil and gas prices due to the Iran conflict and high reliance on imported fuel.

The advisory recommended the EU invest in renewable energy and geothermal projects to reduce its vulnerability to global fuel market fluctuation





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European Union Gas Imports US LNG To EU Growing Energy Dependence On US Rising Oil And Gas Prices Iran Conflict Investment In Renewable Energy

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