European Stocks Mixed as Oil Drop Offsets Fed Hike Bets; Airlines Gain

European equities opened mixed on Thursday as weakness in some shares was offset by a drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns. The STOXX 600 fell 0.15% as investors priced in a likely Federal Reserve rate hike later this year. Airline stocks rose on lower fuel costs, while tech shares gained following Asian market strength.Tesco fell on slow sales growth, and Edenred surged on takeover speculation.

شهدت بداية تداولات الخميس在欧洲股票市场的表现出现了分歧，一些股票在交易初期表现疲软。与此同时投资者正在预测美联储的下一步行动，由于政策制定者暗示将进一步收紧货币政策，市场普遍认为今年晚些时候加息的可能性很大。然而，油价下跌帮助缓解了部分通胀担忧。截至格林威治时间0812点，欧洲斯托克600指数下跌0.15%，报638.35点。美联储周三维持利率不变，但持续的通胀担忧促使九位货币政策制定者预计今年将加息一次。根据CME集团的FedWatch工具，交易员目前预期在9月份加息的可能性为49.

5%，并预计此后至年底将保持利率不变。周四原油价格继续下跌，布伦特原油期货接近每桶77美元，此前美国与伊朗达成临时协议，旨在结束两国之间的冲突、重开霍尔木兹海峡并解除对伊朗石油的制裁。德国汉莎航空股价上涨0.9%，法航上涨2.7%，这两家公司受能源价格影响较大。科技股板块上涨0.6%，其中芯片制造商英飞凌和艾克斯特龙股价涨幅均超过4%，追随亚洲股市走势。意大利联合信贷银行计划通过旗下控股公司Delfin将其在Generali的持股量增加一倍，受此消息推动Generali股价上涨2.6%，联合信贷银行股价微涨0.3%。英国最大食品零售商Tesco股价下跌3.3%，此前公司报告第一季度销售增长放缓，部分原因是中东冲突的影响。Edenred股价飙升13.9%，此前有媒体报道称英国私募股权公司PCP Partners正在考虑收购这家法国公司





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Stocks STOXX 600 Federal Reserve Interest Rates Oil Prices Airlines Technology Stocks Tesco Edenred

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تراجع الأسهم الأوروبية بفعل ارتفاع النفط وبيع السندات ومخاوف التضخم مع تعثر اتفاق واشنطن وطهرانStocks in Europe plunged Monday, with the Stoxx 600 European index dropping by 0.7% and other major indices also declining, driven by oil price hikes, bond selling, and inflation concerns amid the stalemate in negotiations between the US and Iran over the Iranian nuclear issue. The war between the US and Iran in the region also dragged on, leading to oil price increases and economic uncertainty.

Read more »

Gold Prices Drop as Dollar Strength Boosts Fed Rate Hike ExpectationsGold prices fell slightly on Friday, heading towards a second consecutive weekly loss, as the strength of the dollar and rising oil prices boosted expectations of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The spot price of gold fell by 0.3% to $4,522.89 per ounce by 0222 GMT. The precious metal lost 0.3% in the week so far. Meanwhile, the June futures contract for U.S. gold fell 0.4% to $4,524.40. The dollar remained close to its highest level in six weeks, making gold priced in U.S. dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies. Edward Mer, a strategist at Marx, said, "The downward pressure on gold is driven by the strength of the dollar, which is rising in tandem with the elevated interest rates around the world.". U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are "some positive signals" in talks with Iran, but the nuclear stockpiles of Iran and its control over the Strait of Hormuz remain contentious issues. Oil prices rose amid doubts about a breakthrough in peace talks. Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates are weakening the demand for the precious metal, which does not yield interest.

Read more »

Gold Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness and Oil Decline as Investors Hope for Iran Peace DealGold prices rose on Monday, supported by a weakening dollar and declining oil prices, as investors anticipate a breakthrough in negotiations between the United States and Iran. At 0219 GMT, gold futures rose 1.4% to $4570.88 per ounce. Meanwhile, June gold futures in the U.S. rose 0.9% to $4572.90 per ounce. A weakening dollar made the precious metal cheaper compared to other currencies. Tim Watterson, chief market analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said, 'The lifting of Trump's hopes for a type of agreement with Iran may lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. And this expectation negatively affected oil prices, thereby giving gold a favorable boost from the inflation perspective.' President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he asked his representatives not to rush into any agreement with Iran, as he lowered expectations for a quick breakthrough in the ongoing three-month-long war, after seeing increased optimism the day before. Trump also mentioned that the U.S. and Iran had made 'a lot of progress' in negotiating a memorandum of understanding regarding a peace agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped to their lowest levels in two weeks on Monday, as optimism grew that the U.S. and Iran could reach a peace agreement, despite ongoing disputes over key issues.

Read more »

European Stock Market Trends: Iran Tensions and Oil PricesEuropean stock markets experienced a mixed performance on Wednesday, with investors closely monitoring the latest developments in the military situation between Iran and the United States. The war in Iran remains a major driver of European markets, following the US military strikes on Iranian targets in the region, which were described as a defense of self by the US military. Meanwhile, Iran accused the US of a 'grave violation' of the fragile nuclear deal between the two countries. The oil price decline to below $100 per barrel also added to the volatility in the market. In the corporate sector, shares of Akzo Nobel surged by 15% after the paint company rejected a joint takeover bid from Nippon Paint, Shiroin Yamazoe, and Unilever for €73 per share. The automotive sector in Europe also saw strong gains, with registrations of new cars in the EU up by 5.1% year-on-year, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. Renault shares rose by more than 4%, while Seat shares increased by 2.9%, Volkswagen by 2.1%, Mercedes-Benz by 2.5%, and BMW by 1.4%.

Read more »

Stock Market Volatility and Trump's Response to Drone StrikeThe stock market experienced volatility on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling due to the decline in technology stocks. The VIX index, which measures market volatility, reached its highest level since April 7th. The European stock market also saw a third consecutive decline, with the Stoxx 600 index closing down 0.5%. The Gulf region saw gains, with the Saudi Stock Market rising by 1.3% and the Abu Dhabi Stock Market gaining 0.8%. The Japanese stock market, the Nikkei 225, saw a slight increase, with the index closing up 2.17%.

Read more »

Egyptian-UAE Petroleum Partnership: A Model of Arab Economic IntegrationThe Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Engineer Kareem Budo, praised the successful partnership between Egypt and the UAE in the oil sector, highlighting the achievements of Emirati companies, particularly Dragoon Oil, in Egypt and their commitment to expanding their investment programs and operations. The meeting took place with a delegation led by the CEO of the National Petroleum Group in the UAE, Engineer Hussein Sultan Lutah, and the CEO of Dragoon Oil, Engineer Abdul Karim Mazmi. The sides discussed the opportunities for expanding Emirati investments in the Egyptian oil sector, particularly in areas such as LNG and aviation fuel, as well as exploration, production, and gas activities. The Egyptian minister also welcomed the enhancement of Emirati investments through strategic partnerships with Egyptian companies and the development of a shared vision and roadmap to capitalize on promising opportunities, particularly in the area of LNG and aviation fuel.

Read more »